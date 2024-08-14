Superstar mode is back in Madden NFL 25. This mode sees fans play out a career as an NFL player as they seek to reach the top of the league. However, there are several options for what kind of player you can be. Here are the best Archetypes to choose in Madden NFL 25 Superstar mode.

Recommended Videos

How To Start Your Career in Madden NFL 25 Superstar Mode

In Madden NFL 25, you have the option to continue your career from your Road to Glory character from EA Sports College Football 25 or create a new one. You will only be able to control that character in matches, so this decision is very important. The options are as follows:

Quarterback

Halfback

Wide Receiver

Linebacker

Cornerback

If you don’t have a particular draw to any position, becoming a quarterback is the best option. Playing as a QB gives you far more control over the action in matches and makes for a much more compelling gameplay experience.

Related: All Madden 25 Commentators & How To Change Them

Best Archetypes in Madden NFL 25 Superstar Mode

Once a position is chosen and the character is customized, you have the option to select their Archetype. Archetypes are a pre-made selection of stats, which include height, weight, and, most importantly, Abilities. Which Archetype is selected will affect potential abilities. With that being the case, here’s a list of the best Archetypes in Madden NFL 25 Superstar mode:

Best Archetype for Quarterbacks

For quarterbacks, the best Archetype is Field General. This powerful Archetype focuses on passing, which has become highly dominant in the NFL and is the meta in Madden. Choosing this Archetype will give a player gold ratings in Short Deadeye, Mid Deadeye, Deep Deadeye, and Pressure Cooker Abilities. They have a silver rating in Arm Talent, but the rest of their skills are bronze.

For players looking to run with their QBs while staying accurate under pressure, Improvisor is the way to go. This Archetype provides silver ratings in Arm Talent, Short Deadeye, Mid Deadeye, and gold in Mobile Deadeye. All other Abilities are bronze.

Best Archetype for Halfbacks

The best Archetype for halfbacks is the Elusive Back. This Archetype is all about being fast, agile, and evading defenders. This Archetype has a gold rating for Spin Elite and Juke Elite Abilities, but bronze in all other categories.

The Receiving Back Archetype is a great option, too. This has more versatility, with Juke Elite, Secure Carrier, Sticky Fingers, and Iron Grip all having silver ratings. This is the one to pick if you want to play like Madden NFL 25 cover athlete Christian McCaffrey.

Best Archetype for Wide Receivers

The best Archetype for wide receivers is Power Receiver. This type of player can make grabs in coverage and becomes harder for defenders to bring down once they have the football. The Power Receiver Archetype has gold ratings in Iron Grip and Release Technician Abilities and silver in Stiff Arm Elite. All other Abilities are bronze.

Best Archetype for Linebackers

The best Archetype for linebackers is Run Stopper. This Archetype is great at diagnosing running plays, getting to the ball carrier, and stopping them at the first contact. Their gold Abilities include Tackle Elite, Destroyer, and Run Ender. All other abilities are bronze.

Best Archetype for Cornerbacks

The best Archetype for Cornerbacks is the Power Corner. This balanced Archetype has a gold Press Elite Ability and is rated silver for Tackle Elite, Destroyer, and Run Ender. They are rated bronze in all other Abilities.

Per this Archetype’s description, they play like Sauce Gardner. A Power Corner is “physically dominant, uses their size and strength to jam, re-route, and win at the catch point.”

And those are all the best Archetypes in Madden NFL 25 Superstar Mode.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy