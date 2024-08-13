All Madden 25 Commentators & How To Change Them

Madden 25 is making some big changes to the franchise, including when it comes to the commentary team. For years, Madden has had the same commentators, but the new game features three different groups. Here are all of the Madden 25 commentators and how to change them.

Since Madden 17, Madden players have heard only two voices when playing the game, Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin. Year after year, there have been calls for new broadcast teams to be included in the game, but it took until Madden 25 to get it done. Thankfully, EA Sports is bringing in two new groups while keeping Davis and Gaudin around. Here are all the commentators in Madden 25:

Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin

Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen

Kate Scott and Brock Huard

Tirico and Olsen should be familiar to most NFL fans, as they’ve broadcast games on several iconic networks, including ESPN, NBC, and Fox. Scott is a different story, as she’s best known for calling NBA games. However, she’s also the preseason voice of the Seahawks, meaning she has plenty of experience talking football.

With there being multiple options, EA Sports provides a way for players to choose which broadcast team they hear. When setting up a game in Quick Play, there’s a slider to select one of the teams or a random one. So, for those who already have their favorite commentators, it’ll be an easy choice. Unfortunately, that option is exclusive to Quick Play, so changing the broadcast team in Franchise or any other mode is impossible.

And that’s all the commentators in Madden 25 and how to change them.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

