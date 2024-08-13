Can You Request a Trade in Madden NFL 25 Superstar Mode?

Moving from college to the pros is a big step, and some gamers might struggle when starting Superstar mode in Madden 25. Having a great supporting cast helps, but not all teams are set up for you to succeed. So, can you request a trade in Madden 25 Superstar mode?

How To Get Traded in Madden NFL 25 Superstar Mode

If you, like me, like to keep the process as realistic as possible, you probably didn’t force yourself onto a team in Superstar mode. The game gives you the option when creating your character, and there are sure to be some that take advantage of it, but that’s not what happens in real life. Unfortunately, that means you can be drafted anywhere, including to a hated rival (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys), and the game doesn’t allow you to force yourself out.

Without an easy way to force a trade, you’re going to have to play out your rookie contract with the team you’re on. That’s four years in most cases, but with the inclusion of the fifth-year option, it can be even longer. There are reports of people in previous Superstar modes being traded out of the blue. However, there doesn’t seem to be a way to make that happen; the best you can hope for is that your team drafts or signs a player at your position and looks to make a change.

So, when setting up your Superstar player, it’s important to weigh all of your options. While it may sound like fun to go through the pre-draft process without knowing where you’re going to land, it can lead to you being miserable and possibly abandoning your player.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

