Let’s face it: Madden is the closest most people will get to playing in the NFL. With that being the case, it’s important for the gameplay to remain semi-realistic. Here’s the best quarter length for realistic stats in EA Sports Madden NFL 25.

What Is the Best Quarter Length for Realistic Stats in Madden 25?

With College Football 25 having just come out, many gamers will assume that the best quarter length for that game will work in Madden 25. However, college is very different than the pros, especially when it comes to the speed of the game. So, to get realistic stats in Madden 25, there should be six minutes on the clock.

That’s only for a standard game on lower difficulties, though. For players who like a challenge and use All-Madden or All-Pro difficulties, defenses will be a lot tougher, and with it being harder to move the ball, an adjustment must be made to the quarter length. Bumping it up to eight minutes should do the trick.

It’s also important to note that having less time on the clock won’t affect stats in Franchise mode for those that like to sim games. Madden acts as if there are full 15-minute quarters when simming, so the stats usually come out looking pretty realistic. That helps when there comes a point when players want to try out the team they’ve built but haven’t set aside three hours to play an NFL-length game.

And that’s the best quarter length for realistic stats in Madden NFL 25. If you’re in the market for more, here’s how to transfer your College Football 25 Road to Glory player into Madden 25 Superstar mode.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

