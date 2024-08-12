All Legends in Madden NFL 25 Ultimate Team (MUT)

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 is here, which means a brand-new Ultimate Team to dive into. Like past Ultimate Teams, the mode will include current NFL players, as well as notable retired players. Here are all the Legends in Madden NFL 25 Ultimate Team (MUT).

Which Legends Are in Madden NFL 25 Ultimate Team (MUT)?

The MUT community knows which player to expect at this point. Every year, icons like Eric Dickerson, Sean Taylor, and Night Train Lane dominate the meta, making their arrivals feel like a holiday. However, Madden NFL 25 is looking to bring some other players into the fold and make them staples of MUT. Here are all of the Legends that will be available in Madden 25 Ultimate Team on launch:

Ed Reed

Devin Hester

Dwight Freeney

Julius Peppers

Manti Te’o

Troy Vincent

Jason Witten

Jeff Saturday

Mike Tolbert

Mike Alstott

Ray Lewis

Hines Ward

Devin Hester, Dwight Freeney, and Julius Peppers appearing this early on isn’t much of a surprise, as they all just got inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Players like Mike Alstott and Mike Tolbert are a different story, however, as they were underrated during their playing days. But anyone who adds them to their MUT squads will feel a massive difference in the run game, as they’re both versatile players who do a lot more than just block.

And those are all of the Legends in Madden NFL 25 Ultimate Team. Of course, the Legends list is going to grow a whole lot larger as the months go by, and The Escapist will continue to update this article as more are added to the popular football game.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

