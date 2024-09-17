Uglies has dropped on Netflix, and it ends on quite a cliffhanger, as with the book it was based on. But will we get to see more of Joey King’s Tally? Is Netflix’s Uglies getting a sequel? Here’s what you need to know.

Will Netflix’s Uglies Get a Sequel?

So far, Netflix has not announced a sequel to Uglies, and I wouldn’t count on one happening either. Why? Because the response to the movie has been mixed. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Uglies is sitting at 19% from critics and 53% from viewers.

Criticisms, from both critics and viewers, include that Joey King can’t sell herself as a teen (and that she’s already pretty), that the acting’s not great, that it retreads old tropes, and so on. There is also a fair amount of praise, but it doesn’t scream smash.

Will the negativity stop Netflix from making a follow-up? Not necessarily, but if the criticisms translate into low viewing figures, the company may think twice. Though Director McG stated he’d be up for making the movie a franchise. Speaking to Deadline, he said, “We’re all very optimistic that the stories will continue, and of course, that’s why we signed up for this in the first place. It’s a series of books, and we want to tell the full story.”

So he and author Scott Westerfield, would be on board with a sequel. There are another three Uglies books, two of which center around Tally, so there’s plenty of material. Also, if there isn’t a sequel, you can pick up the second book in the series, Pretties, which continues the story.

Ultimately, Netflix has not announced a sequel to Uglies and its mixed reception may mean we only get the one.

Uglies is available to watch now.

