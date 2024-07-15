Is Red Hulk a Villain in the Marvel Universe?

The Captain America: Brave New World teaser trailer hypes an epic showdown between Sam Wilson and the Red Hulk. But is Red Hulk a villain in the original Marvel Universe, or just in the MCU?

Red Hulk: Marvel Superhero or Supervillain?

Red Hulk’s moral alignment isn’t as simple as “hero” or “villain.” That’s fitting, considering Red Hulk is really General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross – a guy willing to go to any lengths to “protect” the world from the Hulk. Ross always believes he’s in the right, even when his actions make him more of a monster than his arch-nemesis.

As such, Red Hulk started out as an antagonist in Marvel’s Hulk comics, beating up (or even outright killing) several goodies and baddies, trashing S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Helicarrier, and just generally causing headaches for Bruce Banner and his green-skinned alter-ego. But after his eventual defeat at Hulk’s hands, Red Hulk joined the Avengers and helped save the day on several occasions. He later headed up a new Thunderbolts roster, cementing his status as an anti-hero.

Incidentally, Ross isn’t the only Red Hulk in the Marvel Universe. Another military man, General Robert L. Maverick, had a brief stint as the second Red Hulk. Like his predecessor, Maverick wasn’t exactly a paragon of virtue in the Steve Rogers mold. Still, he racked up a bunch of good deeds before “retiring” as the Red Hulk for health reasons.

Is Red Hulk a Villain in Captain America: Brave New World?

Maybe – it’s impossible to say at this stage. Certainly, Red Hulk will go toe-to-toe with Captain America at some point in Brave New World; the teaser trailer has already confirmed that. Yet the MCU (like its comic book source material) has a proud tradition of heroes trading blows before teaming up, so don’t rule out a redemption arc for Red Hulk. That would certainly track with Thunderbolt Ross’ journey in the comics, although we don’t know for sure that Ross is Brave New World‘s Red Hulk.

And even if Red Hulk is a baddie in Captain America: Brave New World, he’s almost certainly not the blockbuster’s primary villain. That honor will likely go to another member of the Hulk’s rogues gallery: Samuel Sterns/The Leader. We only see Sterns briefly in the Captain America sequel’s trailer, however, it clearly positions him as the film’s evil mastermind. There’s also Giancarlo Esposito’s as-yet-unnamed character to consider; a formidable figure who’s unmistakably at odds with Sam Wilson and his allies in the Brave New World teaser.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in cinemas on Feb. 14, 2025.

