Is Scar Playable in Wuthering Waves? Answered

Over the course of the story in Wuthering Waves, you’ll encounter tons of interesting characters and you may even find yourself wishing you could play as them instead. If you’re wondering whether Scar is playable in Wuthering Waves, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Play as Scar in Wuthering Waves?

At the time of writing, the answer is no. You cannot play as Scar in Wuthering Waves. However, it is very likely that he’ll eventually get added to the game as a playable character that you can try to summon and pull for on a featured character banner.

This is typically how it goes with gacha games. New characters are first introduced through the story, and then they’ll get added to the roster. The catch is that you’ll need to save up enough premium currency to be able to pull them. This means you’ll need Astrite and Radiant Tides, which are not exactly easy to come by.

Kuro Games has yet to confirm that Scar will get added as a playable character to Wuthering Waves, but the chances are very high, and we’ll keep you posted whenever that changes.

Who Is Scar?

Scar is introduced to you rather early on in the story, and serves as one of the main antagonists of Wuthering Waves. He attempts to manipulate Rover by telling them that their friends are simply using them for their own gain, and tries to win them over to his side.

Scar is apprehended shortly after, but he’s able to make his escape while leaving an ominous message for the party.

And that’s everything you need to know about Scar as a potential playable character in Wuthering Waves for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our full reroll guide and how to get the Do You Believe in Light? trophy.

