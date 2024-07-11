The iconic reality competition show Big Brother will once again look for the best houseguests to endure challenges, rivalries, and everything in between. However, it’s important to get familiar with the contestants as early as possible. So, is there a Big Brother Season 26 cast?

Who Is Part of the Big Brother Season 26 Cast?

As of writing, no official cast list has been released. That’s likely to change in a matter of days, though. What we do know is that the theme for this year’s edition is a little different.

Big Brother’s Themes for Season 26 Will Be AI-Inspired

After months of preparation and deliberation, the Big Brother production team decided to give this year’s edition a special twist. With AI and tech use at an all-time high, they’ve decided to call this year’s theme “BBAI,” seeing as it’s going to be all about artificial intelligence.

According to the official Big Brother house tour, some bedrooms and lounges have been built to look like a sci-fi movie set in the year 2500; straight lines and rounded beds with minimalistic and modern lamps are everywhere. Other bedrooms will look like a sci-fi fairytale: beds that look like they’ve been carved out of tree oak and floral decorations or floating rocks in the air.

As for the Have-Not room, it looks like they used a Tron-like setting. The room is apparently poorly lit, the beds are extremely flat, and the entire room has straight neon lighting across its walls and ceiling. Perhaps the idea behind the flatbeds is to make the experience of the houseguests more uncomfortable to sleep in there (if and when they have to). The show’s long-time running host, Julie Chen Moonves, has been teasing the house theme on her social media since the release date was announced.

Who Won the Last Season of Big Brother?

Last year’s season was an epic 100-day run, which led to a unique finalist pairing. For the first time in Big Brother history, a deaf contestant (Matt Klotz) and a Punjabi Sikh contestant (Jag Bains) reached the final.

It was ultimately Jag Bains who won by a 5 to 2 jury vote and took home a cash prize of $750,000. After “evicting” 14 other houseguests, Bains returned home to continue to work with his brother on their real estate business and even did some charity work last Christmas. He was praised for his strategic alliance-making with Matt, which ultimately took him to the final.

And that’s whether there is a Big Brother Season 26 cast.

Big Brother Season 26 will premiere on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 on CBS. Episodes will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. The official cast list will be revealed soon.





