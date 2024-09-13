Joe Rogan Says He’d Be ‘Bummed Out’ By This Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Result

Joe Rogan admitted the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson would disappoint him if it had one specific outcome.

Paul–a successful YouTuber turned professional boxer–is slated to meet Tyson in the ring for a boxing match streaming on Netflix on November 15, 2024. With a boxing career spanning decades chronicled in Hulu’s Mike limited series, some fans believe Tyson’s experience will be enough for him to overcome Paul’s youth and emerge victorious. Rogan weighed in on the upcoming showdown and the potential outcomes, highlighting his worst-case scenario for Tyson, once the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

During a September 2024 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the eponymous host said Paul is “dismissed” as a boxer because he’s a YouTuber. He also admitted he would be a letdown if the fight ended with a knockout victory for Paul. “He has real power,” Rogan said of Paul. “I really hope he doesn’t knock Mike Tyson out. I’d just be real bummed out to see Mike get KO’d at 58 years old.”

Although some of Rogan’s guest hosts questioned the wisdom of having the 58-year-old Mike Tyson face off against the 27-year-old Jake Paul, Rogan outlined the mistakes Paul could make that Tyson might be able to capitalize on. “If [Jake] zigs when he should have zagged, if Mike can close the distance in a way that he doesn’t expect. And Mike also has layers upon layers of attacks that are in his mind. He’s forgotten more about boxing than Jake Paul has ever remembered.” According to Rogan, the best-case scenario for Tyson is that he knocks out Paul.

Concerns about Tyson’s age aren’t entirely unfounded. The boxing match was initially scheduled for July 20 until Tyson suffered from an ulcer flareup, resulting in the postponement to November. Despite the delay, Paul doesn’t have a backup fighter and expressed to TMZ his confidence in Tyson’s ability to face him in November.

Most may suspect Paul will win the boxing match, but perhaps a few will tune in hoping for an upset victory that sees Tyson defy expectations.

