How Much Has Joker: Folie à Deux Made at the Box Office?

The underwhelming ticket sales generated by Joker follow-up Folie à Deux are all anyone in Hollywood is talking about right now. So, how much (or how little) has Joker: Folie à Deux made at the box office?

Joker: Folie à Deux’s Global Box Office Total

At time of publication, Joker: Folie à Deux‘s global box office earnings (according to Box Office Mojo) are $116,505,630. $39,505,630 of this comes from domestic ticket sales, with the remaining $77,000,000 generated by international markets. That may sound like a lot of money, however, Warner Bros. Pictures reportedly shelled out between $190-200 million on Folie à Deux, expecting a billion dollar hit like the first Joker installment. Instead, the sequel may struggle to break even, as it’ll need to double its budget (at least) to claw back both production and marketing costs.

Adding insult to Warner Bros.’ financial injury, Joker: Folie à Deux‘s domestic opening weekend couldn’t even top that of Morbius – one of the most widely derided superhero movies in recent times. Morbius racked up $39 million over its first three days in cinemas; by contrast, Joker: Folie à Deux only managed $37.7 million. That’s well below the $70 million opening weekend pre-release tracking predicted. The big question at Warner Bros. now is why a sure-fire hit like Joker 2 missed the mark.

Why Is Joker 2 a Box Office Bomb?

Predictably, there are already plenty of theories about why Joker: Folie à Deux is on track to be a box office bomb. Notably, many pundits are blaming co-writer/director Todd Phillips’ bold decision to incorporate musical elements into the sequel for alienating fans of the first Joker movie. And certainly, bad word of mouth – together with mixed-negative reviews – hasn’t helped Folie à Deux‘s ticket sales.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein offered his own take on the Joker 2 disaster in a Wall Street Journal interview. Acknowledging that Folie à Deux “didn’t land with audiences the way we wanted,” Goldstein supposedly blamed this failure on male viewers’ reaction to Lady Gaga’s performance as Harley Quinn. Warner Bros. has since denied Goldstein made remarks to this effect, however.

Joker: Folie à Deux is in cinemas now.

