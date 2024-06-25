Lara Croft Will Raid Dead by Daylight as a Playable Character Next Month

Tomb Raider‘s Lara Croft seems to be everywhere these days. In fact, Lara was just announced to be a new Survivor character for Dead by Daylight on July 16.

The website Eurogamer broke the news today. Lara’s model will be based on her appearance in the more recent Survivor trilogy. Funnily enough, while she will have her necklace and tank top, she will lack any weaponry. There wouldn’t be any tension if she could blast away the supernatural.

Developer Behaviour Interactive had this to say about the tomb raider’s inclusion:

“With her experiences and skill set, Lara Croft perfectly embodies the characteristics needed to survive in The Fog and is right at home in the world of Dead by Daylight alongside other iconic characters. Though she may be well-prepared for the Trials ahead, in the Entity’s twisted world, the future is never promised.”

Impatient gamers who want to try out Lara and her unique attributes can do so via a limited-time public test build on Steam, which is available now. Those willing to wait will have to twiddle their thumbs until the July 16 release date. That may not sound like fun, but there’s plenty to play these days, so try out something else. Maybe a Tomb Raider title or two.

While it’s very cool to see Lara appear in Dead by Daylight (indeed, it was hinted at during the game’s eighth-anniversary broadcast), it feels weird to see her or any characters proficient with firearms in this kind of title. Lara, Leon, and Ash; just put them in a spinoff game where they can go hog wild on these monsters. It’s what the world really wants.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PlayStation, PC, iOS, Android, Xbox, and more.

