League of Legends Animated Series Arcane Suffers Major Season 2 Leak

Things haven’t been going as planned for Netflix over the last week with many episodes of their upcoming animated shows leaking online, and now it seems that the streamers magnum opus, Arcane, is one of them.

The League of Legends-inspired animated series is scheduled to release its second season in November of 2024, but Arcane episodes have shown up online months before planned. There are multiple episodes of the show that have been shared online, so it’s not great news for Netflix or fans of the show hoping to see it as intended.

These leaked episodes aren’t of the best quality and are shrouded by watermarks and production clocks as they are unfinished, so watching them is truly the worst way to experience the show. We’d suggest waiting for it to arrive in its full HD glory later in the year. Naturally, the community has rallied together urging fans not to engage with these leaks.

Arcane isn’t the only upcoming Netflix animated show to be leaked this week. Initially, the leaks included a ton of upcoming anime headed to the service which included Dandadan, Ramna ½, and an entire Mononoke film. It isn’t exactly clear how these titles were leaked, and Netflix hasn’t yet replied to our request for comment.

While it doesn’t have an exact date, Arcane Season 2 is scheduled to land sometime in November and will be the final season of the hit animated series, so leaking this early is a worst-case scenario for the platform. Netflix has yet to comment about the leak publicly nor has League of Legends developer Riot Games, however, the episodes are rightfully being removed from social media.

If you’re looking to get an Arcane fix ahead of the new season you can always binge through the first season again, which is available in full on Netflix now.

