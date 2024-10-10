Don’t Miss LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition Premiere Date, Coming Soon on Disney+

Last year, Disney+ released LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, and now the streamer is gearing up to release yet another LEGO Marvel Avengers special, Mission Demolition. The new animated special is set to feature some of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel universe, and we cannot wait to dive in!

The series will follow Demolition Man, who is a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan who unintentionally unleashes a powerful new villain looking to completely tear down the world of the Avengers. It is the tenth chapter in the LEGO Marvel Avengers partnership.

A trailer has yet to be released for this special, so we are unable to see exactly what will unfold in this new animation, but we can only guess that it will not disappoint, given the amount of superheroes featured on the promotional poster. According to the official poster for Mission Demolition, it appears that we will be seeing superheroes like The Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, and, of course, Demolition Man.

When Will LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition premiere?

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, October 18.

Is LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red Available to Stream On Disney+?

Yes, you can stream LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, which was released back in October 2023, on Disney+. In the special, the Avengers are celebrating another win over Hydra, but their celebration becomes interrupted when Black Widow’s dad, The Red Guardian, goes missing. During the Avengers investigation, they soon realize that Red Guardian isn’t the only one missing when they meet a dangerous new enemy unlike anything they’ve encountered before.

