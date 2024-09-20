New Like a Dragon Game Will Give Sea of Thieves a Run for Its Money

The Yakuza/Like a Dragon series is one of Sega’s best IPs. Now, Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku studio have announced a new spinoff title, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Have a look at the surprisingly lengthy announcement trailer below:

This trailer has it all. Goro Majima as a pirate. A baby tiger. Treasure. Booze. Naval combat. It is enough to make a grown man cry tears of joy.

Unlike the more recent Like a Dragon games starring Ichiban Kasuga, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will play more like older entries in the franchise, doing away with RPG combat for a more action-oriented brawler. Series favorite Majima will assemble a pirate crew, upgrade his ship named the “Goromaru,” and discover hidden islands out on the sea. Players will be able to dynamically switch between two different fighting styles. They can “dual-wield short swords or deploy pirate tools with the swashbuckling ‘Sea Dog’ style or utilize speed, agility and flair to defeat enemies into submission with the infamous ‘Mad Dog’ style.”

Gamers can preorder these different versions of the adventure starting today on its official website:

Standard Edition (Digital/Physical)

Deluxe Edition (Digital) – includes DLC customization and character packs.

Collector’s Edition (Physical) – includes the base game, Deluxe Edition DLC Code, and special limited merchandise including a replica of Goro Majima’s eye patch, treasure coin pin, and more.

If fans decide to preorder, two bonuses will be bestowed upon them. One is the “Ichiban Pirate Crew Set” DLC, which adds Ichiban and his crawfish Nancy to Majima’s band of misfits. The other is the Ichiban Special Outfit Set” DLC, which gives Majima the opportunity to dress up in two of Ichiban’s famous outfits.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will launch worldwide on February 28, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam. Even though I love Rare and hear Sea of Thieves is a fun time, I am way more excited for this experience. How can you pass up Majima as a pirate?

