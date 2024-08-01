Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza Series Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Having wowed fans and critics alike with Fallout, Prime Video is hoping to find similar success with another video game adaptation: Like a Dragon: Yakuza. Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza, including its release date, trailer, cast, and more!

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Plot Synopsis

Not familiar with the Like a Dragon franchise? Don’t worry — Prime Video has you covered with an official synopsis of the adaptation’s story. Check it out below:

“Like a Dragon: Yakuza is a crime-suspense-action series as well as a live-action adaptation with an original story based on SEGA’s global hit game franchise, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The story is set in Kamurochō and tells the story of the main character, Kazuma Kiryu, and his growth through an original screenplay. The series is directed by the critically acclaimed Masaharu Take and features Ryoma Takeuchi as the lead character, Kazuma Kiryu. Spanning across 1995 and 2005, the series follows the lives of childhood friends, and the repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity.”

In a separate blurb, Prime Video also teases that the series will explore aspects of Kazuma Kiryu’s character and world that “games in the past have not been able to explore.” So, even viewers up-to-speed with the Like a Dragon games should expect a few surprises.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza premieres on Thursday, October 24, 2024. That’s just the first three episodes, though; the remaining installments will drop a week later, on November 1, 2024. The series is set to include six episodes in total.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Trailer

Prime Video dropped the Like a Dragon: Yakuza teaser trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Check it out below:

Like a Dragon: Yakuza Cast

To date, Like a Dragon: Yakuza only has two official cast members:

Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu

Kento Kaku as Akira Nishikiyama (AKA Nishiki)

At least one source claims that Munetaka Aoki will also appear in the series in an as-yet-unknown role. We’ll update this section with additional cast and crew information as it becomes available.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza premieres on Prime Video on Oct. 25, 2024.

