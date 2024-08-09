Madden NFL 24 Is On Sale for an All Time Low Price Ahead of Madden 25’s Release

The NFL season is almost here, which means the release of the latest Madden installment, Madden NFL 25. There are still a few weeks before the season, though, so retailers are trying to move copies of Madden 24 by making it available at its lowest price ever.

Heading over to the Best Buy website will reveal the stellar deal. Currently, Madden 24 is available on both the Xbox and PlayStation 5 for $10, which is nearly a twenty-dollar discount. The sale won’t last forever, though, as it’s set to conclude by 1 AM EST on August 10.

Of course, most diehard football fans are already looking ahead to Madden 25, having probably removed Madden 24 from their consoles when College Football 25 dropped. But this deal isn’t for them; it’s for those out there who are hesitant to pay full price for a game but still want to use their favorite team.

Besides, Madden 24 still has a lot to offer. Not only does the Ultimate Team mode have plenty of content for players to enjoy, but being able to dive into Franchise and win championships with a perfectly curated roster for $10 is an offer too good to pass up. Sure, it may not have as many bells and whistles as Madden 25, but not everything in life is about having the shinest toy.

There’s also the fact that Madden 24 will be the last game for several iconic NFL stars who are hanging up their cleats. If being able to use Aaron Donald to bull rush a 65-overall guard one last time isn’t enough to seal the deal, nothing is.

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

