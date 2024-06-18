Mario & Luigi Getting New RPG Later This Year

It’s been a long time since Mario and Luigi took on the video game world together. Nintendo knows a good team when it sees one, though, so the duo is returning for a new game. Mario and Luigi are getting an RPG later this year called Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

June 18’s Nintendo Direct kicked off with a doozy, with a video showing Luigi running away from a swarm of bees before Mario saves him, and the two are whisked off to a new world. Check out the trailer for the game below:

As the Direct explained, Mario & Luigi: Brothership will be a “seafaring adventure” that features “mysterious islands” and “evolved Bros. Moves.” The latter seems to be an important part of the game, as the trailer features Mario pulling off a move that feels like it should be reserved for the Mario Strikers series. Of course, despite heading to new lands, the titular duo will run into some familiar faces, including Bowser and Princess Peach.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership will be the first game in the mainline series in almost a decade, with the last being Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam in 2015. That game dealt with mixed reactions, which may be partly why the series went dormant for a while, but it’s a new day, and Mario and Luigi are ready to get back into the action in a big way.

Eagers fans won’t have to wait too long for the new RPG, either, as Mario & Luigi: Brothership is set to release on November 7, 2024. It’s likely to be one of the last Mario titles to be released exclusively on the Switch before Nintendo transitions to its next console at some point in the next year.

