Marvel Rivals Human Torch Release Date and Abilities

Marvel Rivals is finally completing the Fantastic Four squad. Mr. Fantastic and Susan Storm joined the Marvel Rivals hero roster with the release of Season 1. The Thing and Human Torch were set to release later. But the time is finally here. Here is when Human Torch is joining Marvel Rivals.

Human Torch releases on February 21st along with The Thing. He is the fourth Fantastic Four member added after Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic previously, and The Thing comcurrently.

His launch was supposed to include a ranked reset, but the developers canceled it after community feedback.

Human Torch Abilities in Marvel Rivals

Human Torch focuses on area damage and mobility. His attacks burn enemies over time and block movement with fire. Note: These abilities are based on recent leaks, the actual abilities could be different.

Primary Attack : Fires a splitting fireball that can hit multiple enemies.

: Fires a splitting fireball that can hit multiple enemies. Blazing Blast (Secondary) : Launches a fireball that creates a burning zone.

: Launches a fireball that creates a burning zone. Plasma Body : Enter a faster movement state, allowing quick repositioning.

: Enter a faster movement state, allowing quick repositioning. Pyro-Prison : Connects flame fields to form a fire barrier, blocking paths.

: Connects flame fields to form a fire barrier, blocking paths. Flaming Meteor: Dives toward the ground, damaging and stunning nearby enemies.

Dives toward the ground, damaging and stunning nearby enemies. Team-Up Ability: Storm’s hurricane absorbs Human Torch’s fire, turning into a fiery vortex.

Storm’s hurricane absorbs Human Torch’s fire, turning into a fiery vortex. Supernova (Ultimate): Explodes in a shockwave, damaging all enemies nearby, and transforms flame fields into fire tornadoes for extra damage.

Human Torch will excel at area control, making him a strong pick for Domination mode. His flame walls and Supernova will force enemies out of objectives, creating openings for his team. On the other hand, his fire-based abilities will also make chokepoints difficult to cross, allowing teams to lock down key areas.

Human Torch Team Comps in Marvel Rivals

His ultimate, Supernova, will require precise timing. Since it won’t activate instantly, enemies will have a chance to escape before the explosion. To maximize its impact, pairing him with heroes who can stun, slow, or trap enemies will be crucial. Doctor Strange and Venom will likely be his strongest partners, as they can immobilize enemies long enough for the Supernova explosion to land.

Since Human Torch spends time airborne, he will be vulnerable to ranged attacks. Doctor Strange’s shields or Magneto’s barriers will help him survive while he hovers above the battlefield. Without protection, he may be an easy target for snipers or characters with anti-air abilities.

In short, the Human Torch is a high-mobility hero with strong area damage. He fits well in objective-based modes and synergizes with stun-heavy teammates. His flight makes him vulnerable but shields and AoE healers can help him survive.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

