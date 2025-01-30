How To Get All Free Skins in Marvel Rivals

The hero shooter Marvel Rivals offers players a selection of Marvel heroes and villains to play as, each with multiple skins. While many of these skins come at a premium, several are available for free – if players meet certain conditions. Here are all the free skins in Marvel Rivals.

All Free Skins in Marvel Rivals

Scarlet Witch – Moonlit Witch

Image via NetEase Games

Scarlet Witch has one of the rarest skins in the game, the Moonlit Witch skin, which gives her a predominantly white costume with white hair. Only those who participated in the closed alpha test for Marvel Rivals received this skin. As of May 20, 2024, the Scarlet Witch’s Moonlit Witch skin is no longer available.

Venom – Cyan Clash

Image via NetEase Games

Ahead of its launch, Marvel Rivals had a closed beta test, with participants getting the chance to unlock Venom’s Cyan Clash skin, giving him a distinctly bluer hue. Beta testers also had to complete the Galacta Quest Pass and reach Level 30. For those who completed these requirements, they can redeem Venom’s Cyan Clash skin until February 7, 2025.

Hela – Empress of the Cosmos

Image via NetEase Games

The Norse Goddess of Death, Hela had a limited time Empress of the Cosmos skin, making her aquamarine and gold. Players could unlock this by watching at least four hours of Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch with Twitch Drops enabled during viewing. As of January 10, 2025, Hela’s Empress of the Cosmos skin is no longer available.

Moon Knight – Golden Moonlight

Image via NetEase Games

The first month of Marvel Rivals’ wide launch was known as Season 0, with Moon Knight’s Golden Moonlight skin as a free incentive to get playing. Players who reached Gold rank in Competitive Mode unlocked the black and gold skin. As of January 10, 2025, Moon Knight’s Golden Moonlight skin is no longer available.

Magneto – Will of Galacta

Image via NetEase Games

The mutant master of magnetism, Magneto received a cosmic upgrade with the Will of Galacta skin, giving him armor resembling Galactus. Players could unlock this by watching at least four hours of Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch with Twitch Drops enabled during viewing. As of December 21, 2024, Magneto’s Will of Galacta skin is no longer available.

Jeff the Land Shark – Cuddly Fuzzlefin

Image via NetEase Games

As part of the Winter Celebration event, Jeff the Land Shark got his own free skin, the Cuddly Fuzzlefin, giving him seasonal-appropriate apparel. During the event, players had to earn 500 Wintry Atmosphere points, earned through Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival Mode. As of January 9, 2025, Jeff the Land Shark’s Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin is no longer available.

Hela – Will of Galacta

Image via NetEase Games

Hela’s Will of Galacta skin is a version of Hela cosmically transformed by Galacta. Players could unlock the Will of Galacta skin by watching at least four hours of Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch with Twitch Drops enabled during viewing. As of January 25, 2025, Hela’s Will of Galacta skin is no longer available.

Thor – Reborn from Ragnarok

Image via NetEase Games

Thor looks closer to his classic comic book appearance compared to his default skin with the Reborn from Ragnarok skin making the God of Thunder clean-shaven and with blond hair. Players must complete the Midnight Features event in order to unlock the Reborn from Ragnarok skin. Thor’s Reborn from Ragnarok skin is set to expire on February 7, 2025.

Star-Lord – Lion’s Mane

Star-Lord gets to live out his ‘80s rockstar fantasy with the Lion’s Mane skin, giving him flowing hair and a fur-lined sleeveless vest. Players who earn 900 points through completing challenges in the Fortune and Colors event can unlock the skin. Star-Lord’s Lion’s Mane skin is set to expire on February 14, 2025.

Iron Man – Armor Model 42

Image via NetEase Games

Iron Man gets a black and gold variant with his Armor Model 42 skin instead of his usual crimson coloration. Players just have to validate the code nwarh4k3xqy in the in-game menu to receive the skin for free. Iron Man’s Armor Model 42 skin is set to expire on March 5, 2025.

Invisible Woman – Blood Shield

The Invisible Woman takes on a more striking appearance with her Blood Shield skin, giving her red-tinged white hair and a red and gray suit. Players who reach the Gold Tier III rank in Competitive Mode during Season 1 can unlock the skin. The Invisible Woman’s Blood Shield skin is set to expire on April 11, 2025.

Peni Parker – Blue Tarantula

Image via NetEase Games

Peni Parker gets a mech in a similar blue hue to Venom’s Cyan Clash skin, with her Blue Tarantula skin, also giving Peni a similarly colored outfit. This skin is available for players who reach Page 3 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Peni Parker’s Blue Tarantula skin is set to expire on April 11, 2025.

Scarlet Witch – Emporium Matron

Image via NetEase Games

The Scarlet Witch gets a fancier outfit with the Emporium Matron skin, replacing her usual crimson jacket with a flowing dress and gold jewelry. Players who reach Page 9 of the Season 1 Battle Pass can unlock the skin. The Scarlet Witch’s Emporium Matron skin is set to expire on April 11, 2025.

Peni Parker – Ven#m

Image via NetEase Games

The mech-piloting spider-themed superhero from another universe, Peni Parker gets a Venom-inspired purple mech to play with. Dubbed Ven#m, this skin is available for free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers who play Marvel Rivals on PlayStation consoles. There is currently no listed expiration date for Peni Parker’s Ven#m skin.

Spider-Man – Scarlet Spider

Image via NetEase Games/PlayStation Store

Spider-Man has had a long association with Sony and PlayStation consoles, including a number of console-exclusive Spider-Man games and his PlayStation-exclusive appearance in Marvel’s Avengers. Marvel Rivals keeps this partnership alive by making Spider-Man’s Scarlet Spider skin available for free for PlayStation 5 players. There is currently no listed expiration date for the Scarlet Spider skin.

Star-Lord – Jovial Star

Image via NetEase Games

The cosmic superhero Star-Lord sports his red jacket with his Jovial Star skin, along with a slightly redesigned shirt and belt. Players can earn this skin by earning at least 400 Heroic Achievement Points in the Heroic Journey track. There is currently no listed expiration date for Star-Lord’s Jovial Star skin.

Storm – Ivory Breeze

Image via NetEase Games

Storm of the X-Men wears her classic white and gold outfit, along with her long flowing hair, in her Ivory Breeze skin. Players can earn this skin by earning at least 200 Heroic Achievement Points in the Heroic Journey track. There is currently no listed expiration date for Storm’s Ivory Breeze skin.

And that’s how to get all the free skins in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

