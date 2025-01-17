How To Get Assists in Marvel Rivals & Best Characters To Use

Typically, hero shooter players want all the glory for themselves. However, Marvel Rivals is introducing challenges that ask gamers to rack up assists, only they’re running into some trouble securing them. Here’s how to get assists in Marvel Rivals and the best characters to use to get them.

How To Get Assists in Marvel Rivals

As you play through a match of Marvel Rivals, you’ll notice there are three sections in the stats screen: one for kills, one for deaths, and the final one for assists. Assists don’t appear as often as kills do, and that’s because Marvel Rivals tracks them in a very specific way.

Doing damage to an enemy player, even if you don’t deliver the final blow, will count as a kill. That’s because damage doesn’t count toward assists in any way in Marvel Rivals. The only way to get assists is to provide support to teammates by healing them, using a shield, or capturing an enemy to allow an ally to finish them off.

With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why healers and tanks have a much easier time getting assists. So, if you’re a damage-only player, you’re probably going to have to switch things up for a few matches if you want to complete your challenges. Thankfully, there are a few characters that are better than others at getting assists.

Best Characters To Use To Get Assists in Marvel Rivals

Jeff the Land Shark

While Jeff the Land Shark may not be the most effective Strategist in Marvel Rivals, his bubbles and stream allow for a lot of healing flexibility, and the more teammates get healed, the more opportunities they’ll have to get assists.

Mantis

The best support character to use to get assists in Marvel Rivals is Mantis, as she’s able to heal her allies and use Spore Slumber to put enemies to sleep. It’s the perfect combination; the only trouble you’ll have is being quick enough to grab her first in a match.

Peni Parker

If healers aren’t your style, Peni Parker is a solid tank option. One of her moves, Cyber-Web Snare, forces enemies to stay in place, making them easy targets for damage players who aren’t worried about getting assists.

Doctor Strange

Another solid tank option is the Sorcerer Supreme. Doctor Strange has a great shield, one you’ve probably come across on more than one occasion. Well, it’s your turn to make use of it and keep your allies alive while they do all the hard work.

Storm

The best Duelist to use if you’re on a quest for assists is Storm. Her move Weather Control boosts allies’ damage and speed, which means you can just sit back and wait as your teammates take out the enemies and fill up your stats.

And that’s how to get assists in Marvel Rivals and the best characters to use. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

