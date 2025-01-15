What a Spider-Tracer Is in Marvel Rivals & How To Use One

Whether you’re trying to get the hang of playing as Spider-Man or just trying to knock out a challenge, there’s an important mechanic to learn for the Wall-Crawler in Marvel Rivals. So, here’s what a Spider-Tracer is in Marvel Rivals and how to use one in a match.

Recommended Videos

What Is a Spider-Tracer in Marvel Rivals?

The term “Spider-Tracer” shows up all over Marvel Rivals, but the game doesn’t do a very good job explaining exactly what it is. Well, it’s sort of a marker Spider-Man leaves behind after using his Web-Cluster move (LT on console and Right Click on PC). While you probably don’t use the move much because it doesn’t do much damage, if you use Peter Parker as your main, that needs to change, as the Spider-Tracer can be the difference between winning a solo battle and losing.

How To Use a Spider-Tracer in Marver Rivals

Now that you know what a Spider-Tracer is, it’s time to learn how to get the most out of one. The first to know is that the Web-Cluster starts with a five-shot load, allowing you to use five Spider-Tracers at a time. All it takes to land one is to hit the Web-Cluster button and hit your opponent. They’ll take just a little bit of damage, but what you do next will send them running.

Having a Spider-Tracer on an enemy significantly boosts your next attack, and in some cases, it even changes how the move works. Here are all of Spider-Man’s moves that are affected by a Spider-Tracer and how they work:

Spider-Power (R2 on console and Left Click on PC) Swing fists forward to strike, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer

Get Over Here! (R1 on console and E on PC) Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead.

Amazing Combo (Square/X on Console and F on PC) Launch an enemy upward, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer.



Related: Best Crosshair for Every Marvel Rivals Hero

Best Spider-Tracer Combos in Marvel Rivals

Of course, the easy part is landing the Spider-Tracer, and the real challenge comes in deciding what to do next. To get the biggest bang for your buck, try pulling off Amazing Combo, which does an impressive 110 damage with a Spider-Tracer. Your opponent won’t know what hit them, and then you can transition to the base Spider-Power to take them out.

Get Over Here! can be tricky because, with the Spider-Tracer, you will get sent flying toward them. That can be helpful when an enemy player enters your backline, but it’s a very different story if the whole team is backing them up. Fortunately, Spider-Man’s mobility allows him to escape quickly, meaning there’s minimal risk in trying Get Over Here! out.

And that’s what a Spider-Tracer is in Marvel Rivals and how to use one. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy