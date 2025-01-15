Like most multiplayer games, Marvel Rivals has plenty of settings to mess around with. One of them involves changing the reticle, which allows players to get enemies in their sights. However, not every reticle fits every character. So, here’s the best crosshair for every Marvel Rivals hero.

How To Change the Crosshair in Marvel Rivals

Before deciding which crosshair to use, it’s important to know how to change it. Heading to the settings will be overwhelming, but for this particular process, only the Controller/Keyboard section will matter. Navigate over to Combat and look under the HUD section. The Reticle settings will be there, with options to change the crosshair itself and its advanced settings. Feel free to mess around with those, but only after figuring out which crosshair is best for each Marvel Rivals hero.

Best Crosshair To Use for Every Marvel Rivals Hero

Circle Crosshair

Best Circle Crosshair Marvel Rivals Heroes Captain America, Thor, Wolverine, Black Panther, Iron Fist, Mister Fantastic, Hulk, Groot, and Venom

The circle crosshair in Marvel Rivals doesn’t leave a lot of room for finesse. It’s best for characters who fight close up and are ready to dish out damage in scrums. Of course, not every character’s fighting style is the same, so while the circle crosshair might work best for this group of heroes, it’s a good idea to go into the Advanced settings and change its size depending on the moveset being used.

Crosshairs Crosshair

Best Crosshair Crosshair Marvel Rivals Heroes Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, Moon Knight, Namor, Psylocke, Rocket Raccoon, Mantis, Loki, Jeff the Land Shark, Cloak & Dagger, Doctor Strange, Magik, Peni Parker, Scarlet Witch, Invisible Woman, Adam Warlock, and Magneto

By far the most popular reticle in Marvel Rivals is the crosshairs. It’s the base one in a lot of shooters, and it comes in handy in NetEase’s title because plenty of characters use projectiles. Again, it’s a good idea to move the size of the crosshair around to get it just right, but the characters in this list all have a bit of room to work with when it comes to shooting their projectiles.

Dot Crosshair

Best Dot Crosshair Marvel Rivals Heroes The Punisher, Luna Snow, Hela, Winter Soldier, and Star-Lord

To be most effective with these characters, it’s important to be deadly accurate. That’s why using a smaller reticle works the best, as it gets players used to the idea of having almost no room for error. However, once the training period is over, damage and heals will flow all over the map.

Circle and Crosshairs Crosshair

Best Circle and Crosshairs Crosshair Marvel Rivals Heroes Iron Man, Black Widow, and Storm

The final crosshair is a combination of two, but it doesn’t really work like it. The Circle and Crosshairs reticle is best for characters who pack a punch from a distance, which is why it’s not surprising to see two flying characters on the list. Using these heroes means there won’t be a lot of close-quarters combat, and the reticle needs to reflect that.

And that’s the best crosshair for every Marvel Rivals hero. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

