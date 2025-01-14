There are tons of achievements to unlock in Marvel Rivals, and they’re well worth it, especially since they help you progress towards unlocking more cosmetic rewards. Here’s how to get the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Shero of Wakanda Achievement Guide

Shero of Wakanda is one of the many achievements you can get in Marvel Rivals, and unlocking it requires you to complete an interaction on one of the maps. Here’s what you need to do:

Play on the Birnin T’challa map and get to the Warrior Falls region. In the spawn room, turn around to find a statue of Okoye in the back. Approach the statue and interact with it. Listen to the dialogue to get the Shero of Wakanda achievement.

It sounds simple, and it is, though you may find yourself having to spam matches until you actually get to play on the map you want.

How to Get the Birnin T’challa Map

Unfortunately, here’s no way to vote on a map or choose the map or mode you want to play in Marvel Rivals. You’ll just have to keep playing matches in quick play or Competitive mode until you get to Birnin T’challa.

Even then, it’s not guaranteed that you’ll start on Warrior Falls, since it’s one of three possible regions to start on in this map. As long as it’s one of the first two regions on the map, however, you’re guaranteed to get it.

As soon as you spawn in Warrior Falls, turn around and head to the back of the room to interact with the statue of Okoye. You can do this at any point during the match, but I’d recommend doing it at the start just to get it out of the way.

And that’s how to get the Shero of Wakanda achievement in Marvel Rivals. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including what Ace and SVP mean.

