What Does SVP Mean in Marvel Rivals? Answered

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP hero shooter, which means that the game isn’t shy in telling you who performed the best (and the worst) in any given match. If you’re wondering what SVP means in Marvel Rivals, here’s what you need to know.

Marvel Rivals SVP Meaning Explained

SVP stands for Second Valuable Player in Marvel Rivals. This title is awarded to the best player on the losing team in a match. This title isn’t to be confused with MVP, which stands for Most Valuable Player, and is a title given to the best player on the winning team instead.

How to Get SVP in Marvel Rivals

The conditions for getting SVP in Marvel Rivals depends on the type of character you’re playing as. Here’s a general guideline for what you need to excel at if you want to at least earn the title of SVP on your team:

Role What to Do Duelist Deal the most damage on your team. Strategist Heal up the most HP on your team. Vanguard Block the most damage on your team.

It’s pretty self-explanatory. As long as you’re playing your role well, chances are good that you’ll get the SVP title even if you end up losing the match.

What Does SVP Do?

As far as I can tell, SVP doesn’t actually give you any tangible rewards in Marvel Rivals. In regular quick play matches, it’s just a title letting the whole team know who the best player was.

That being said, players seem to believe that if you get SVP while in a Competitive match, you won’t lose any ranked points. Typically if you lose a Competitive game, you’ll also lose ranked points, making it harder for you to climb up the tiers. However, if you’re SVP, you keep your ranked points, which means you don’t lose progress, and will have a slightly easier time in climbing.

And that’s everything you need to know about the SVP title in Marvel Rivals. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

