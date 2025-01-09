Forgot password
Marvel Rivals Rank Reset Explained

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jan 9, 2025 12:06 am

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP hero shooter based on the Marvel IP, allowing you to play as your favorite heroes. There’s also a competitive mode that allows you to climb the ladder to see just how good you are. Here’s everything you need to know about the Competitive rank reset in Marvel Rivals.

How Does the Competitive Rank Reset Work in Marvel Rivals?

It’s simple. With the conclusion of every Season in Marvel Rivals, your Competitive rank will drop by seven tiers. This means that if you ended the Season at Diamond I, for instance, you’ll start from Gold II in the next Season.

Of course, with Bronze III being lowest possible tier in Marvel Rivals, that’s where you’ll start from if you ended the Season at a lower tier in Bronze or Silver.

When Does the Rank Reset Happen?

The Competitive rank reset will happen at the end of every Season. At the time of writing, Season 1 of Marvel Rivals begins on Jan. 10, which means that you can expect the reset to happen then.

All Ranks in Marvel Rivals

If you’re new to Marvel Rivals, first you should know that Competitive will only unlock for you upon reaching player level 10. You can get there pretty easily just by playing through the game naturally. In the game’s Competitive mode, you can earn points to climb towards the next tier. For every 100 points you accrue in Competitive, you’ll get to the next tier.

We’ve listed all Competitive rank tiers down below:

  • Bronze (III-I)
  • Silver (III-I)
  • Gold (III-I)
  • Platinum (III-I)
  • Diamond (III-I)
  • Grandmaster (III-I)
  • Eternity
  • One Above All

After reaching Grandmaster tier I, you can still continue to play Competitive matches and earn points to get the Eternity and One Above All tiers. One Above All requires you to reach top 500 on the leaderboards.

How Long Do Seasons Last in Marvel Rivals?

While Season 0 of Marvel Rivals was pretty short, subsequent Seasons should last much longer, clocking in at around three months. New Seasons will also introduce new heroes like the Fantastic Four, as well as new maps.

With Seasons being way longer, you’ll also have more time to climb the ranks.

And that’s everything you need to know about how the rank reset works in Marvel Rivals.

