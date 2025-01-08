When Does Marval Rivals Season 1 Release? Answered

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP hero shooter game from NetEase, featuring all of your favorite, iconic superheroes from the Marvel universe. Marvel Rivals Season 1 will add even more new heroes and maps, and here’s when it’s set to release.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 will be available on Jan. 10, at 4 a.m. Eastern Time. I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of what time the season drops in your region:

Timezone Release Date USA – East Coast Jan. 10, 4 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Jan. 10, 1 a.m. PT UK Jan. 10, 9 a.m. GMT Europe Jan. 10, 10 a.m. CET Japan Jan. 10, 6 p.m. JST

What’s New in Marvel Rivals Season 1?

The Fantastic Four will be added to the game with Season 1, as listed below:

Mister Fantastic (Duelist)

Invisible Woman (Strategist)

The Thing

Human Torch

It’s worth noting that only Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman will be available on Jan. 10, as the first half of the season drop. The Thing and Human Torch will be available in the second half of Season 1, which is set to release about six to seven weeks later, in the last week of February.

In addition to that, we’re also getting the following new maps:

Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown

Sanctum Sanctorum

Both maps will be set in New York City, where the Fantastic Four primarily reside.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Marvel Rivals Season 1. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Twitch drops and a rundown of all the ultimate voice lines.

Marvel Rivals is now available to play for free on PS5, Xbox, and PC.

