Image Source: NetEase
Guides
When Does Marval Rivals Season 1 Release? Answered

|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 04:27 am

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP hero shooter game from NetEase, featuring all of your favorite, iconic superheroes from the Marvel universe. Marvel Rivals Season 1 will add even more new heroes and maps, and here’s when it’s set to release.

Table of contents

Marvel Rivals Season 1 (Eternal Night Falls) Release Date

Marvel Rivals Season 1 will be available on Jan. 10, at 4 a.m. Eastern Time. I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of what time the season drops in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date
USA – East CoastJan. 10, 4 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastJan. 10, 1 a.m. PT
UKJan. 10, 9 a.m. GMT
EuropeJan. 10, 10 a.m. CET
JapanJan. 10, 6 p.m. JST

What’s New in Marvel Rivals Season 1?

The Fantastic Four will be added to the game with Season 1, as listed below:

  • Mister Fantastic (Duelist)
  • Invisible Woman (Strategist)
  • The Thing
  • Human Torch

It’s worth noting that only Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman will be available on Jan. 10, as the first half of the season drop. The Thing and Human Torch will be available in the second half of Season 1, which is set to release about six to seven weeks later, in the last week of February.

In addition to that, we’re also getting the following new maps:

  • Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown
  • Sanctum Sanctorum

Both maps will be set in New York City, where the Fantastic Four primarily reside.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Marvel Rivals Season 1. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Twitch drops and a rundown of all the ultimate voice lines.

Marvel Rivals is now available to play for free on PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Marvel Rivals
Author
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
