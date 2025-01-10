Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Skins

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 10, 2025 05:18 am

With the release of every new Season, we get a new Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals as well. The paid track will get you plenty of new goodies, but there’s stuff to be had for our F2P players too. Here’s a look at all of the Battle Pass skins in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Battle Pass Costumes in Marvel Rivals Season 1

There are a total of 10 skins available through the Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals Season 1. Eight of them require the Luxury track, while two of them can be obtained as free-to-play goodies. You can check out screenshots of each skin down below.

All-Butcher – Loki

Blood Moon Knight – Moon Knight

Bounty Hunter – Rocket Raccoon

Blue Tarantula – Peni Parker (Free Track)

King Magnus – Magneto

Savage Sub-Mariner – Namor

Blood Edge Armor – Iron Man

Blood Soul – Adam Warlock

Emporium Matron – Scarlet Witch (Free Track)

Blood Berserker – Wolverine

How to Unlock Battle Pass Skins

If you’re new to Marvel Rivals, you might not be entirely familiar with how the cosmetics system works. You’ll need to earn Chrono Tokens, which are indicated by the purple currency in the top right corner of the screen. As you earn more Chrono Tokens, you unlock more of the Battle Pass, and you can then click on the items you want and purchase them.

Chrono Tokens are earned by completing daily missions, as well as event missions. These refresh on a daily and weekly basis, and most of them can be knocked out just by playing the game normally, or using specific characters.

There are other skins you can earn for free as well. For instance, reaching Gold tier in Competitive mode will reward you with a skin for a hero. In Season 0, it was the Golden Moonlight skin for Moon Knight. For Season 1, it’s the Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman.

And those are all of the Battle Pass skins in Marvel Rivals Season 1. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Marvel Rivals
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin