All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Skins

With the release of every new Season, we get a new Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals as well. The paid track will get you plenty of new goodies, but there’s stuff to be had for our F2P players too. Here’s a look at all of the Battle Pass skins in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Recommended Videos

All Battle Pass Costumes in Marvel Rivals Season 1

There are a total of 10 skins available through the Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals Season 1. Eight of them require the Luxury track, while two of them can be obtained as free-to-play goodies. You can check out screenshots of each skin down below.

All-Butcher – Loki

Blood Moon Knight – Moon Knight

Bounty Hunter – Rocket Raccoon

Blue Tarantula – Peni Parker (Free Track)

King Magnus – Magneto

Savage Sub-Mariner – Namor

Blood Edge Armor – Iron Man

Blood Soul – Adam Warlock

Emporium Matron – Scarlet Witch (Free Track)

Blood Berserker – Wolverine

How to Unlock Battle Pass Skins

If you’re new to Marvel Rivals, you might not be entirely familiar with how the cosmetics system works. You’ll need to earn Chrono Tokens, which are indicated by the purple currency in the top right corner of the screen. As you earn more Chrono Tokens, you unlock more of the Battle Pass, and you can then click on the items you want and purchase them.

Chrono Tokens are earned by completing daily missions, as well as event missions. These refresh on a daily and weekly basis, and most of them can be knocked out just by playing the game normally, or using specific characters.

There are other skins you can earn for free as well. For instance, reaching Gold tier in Competitive mode will reward you with a skin for a hero. In Season 0, it was the Golden Moonlight skin for Moon Knight. For Season 1, it’s the Blood Shield skin for Invisible Woman.

And those are all of the Battle Pass skins in Marvel Rivals Season 1. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy