How to Get the Moon Knight Gold Skin in Marvel Rivals (Golden Moonlight)

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP hero shooter with quite a few in-game cosmetics you can purchase for real money. However, there are a few items you can get for free as well. Here’s how to get the Golden Moonlight skin for Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals.

Getting the Moon Knight Gold Skin in Marvel Rivals

Moon Knight has a special gold skin in Marvel Rivals called Golden Moonlight, and you can get it by playing Competitive mode and making it to Gold tier.

There are three tiers in Gold — I, II, and III — and it doesn’t matter if you only make it to Gold III. As long as you hit the Gold tier, you’ll be able to get the gold skin for Moon Knight. In addition to that, it also doesn’t matter if your rank decays and you drop back down to Bronze. You’re still qualified to get the skin.

Another thing to note is that Marvel Rivals has a rank reset system, where your Competitive rank will go down by seven tiers at the end of a Season. This also has no effect on your gold skin eligibility. Even if you have to start from Bronze after the rank reset, you can still get the Golden Moonlight skin as long as you reached Gold tier that Season.

When Does the Golden Moonlight Skin Show Up In-Game?

Finally, another thing worth noting is that you won’t get the gold skin for Moon Knight automatically after hitting Gold tier. The skin will only get added to your account after the Season has ended, so you’ll need to be patient.

It’s unlikely that players will be able to purchase the skin after the Season ends, which means that the only way to get it is by doing well in Competitive mode.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting the Moon Knight gold skin in Marvel Rivals. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

