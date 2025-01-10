Forgot password
Image Source: NetEase
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get the Moon Knight Gold Skin in Marvel Rivals (Golden Moonlight)

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 09:35 pm

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play PvP hero shooter with quite a few in-game cosmetics you can purchase for real money. However, there are a few items you can get for free as well. Here’s how to get the Golden Moonlight skin for Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals.

Table of contents

Getting the Moon Knight Gold Skin in Marvel Rivals

Moon Knight has a special gold skin in Marvel Rivals called Golden Moonlight, and you can get it by playing Competitive mode and making it to Gold tier.

There are three tiers in Gold — I, II, and III — and it doesn’t matter if you only make it to Gold III. As long as you hit the Gold tier, you’ll be able to get the gold skin for Moon Knight. In addition to that, it also doesn’t matter if your rank decays and you drop back down to Bronze. You’re still qualified to get the skin.

Another thing to note is that Marvel Rivals has a rank reset system, where your Competitive rank will go down by seven tiers at the end of a Season. This also has no effect on your gold skin eligibility. Even if you have to start from Bronze after the rank reset, you can still get the Golden Moonlight skin as long as you reached Gold tier that Season.

When Does the Golden Moonlight Skin Show Up In-Game?

Finally, another thing worth noting is that you won’t get the gold skin for Moon Knight automatically after hitting Gold tier. The skin will only get added to your account after the Season has ended, so you’ll need to be patient.

It’s unlikely that players will be able to purchase the skin after the Season ends, which means that the only way to get it is by doing well in Competitive mode.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting the Moon Knight gold skin in Marvel Rivals. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Marvel Rivals
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
