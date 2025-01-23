The Spring Festival is live in Marvel Rivals, offering plenty of rewards to earn for free. Of course, the white whale of the Fortune & Colors event is the free outfit for everyone’s favorite outlaw. So, here’s how to get the Star-Lord skin for free in NetEase Games’ Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the Star-Lord Skin Free in Marvel Rivals’ Fortune & Colors Event

Like the Winter Celebration, players have to earn an in-game currency to progress in the Fortune & Colors event. This time around, it’s called Danqing and shows up as a paintbrush alongside a container of red paint. The only way to get it is to complete event challenges in the new game mode Clash of Dancing Lions, as well as in Quick Play and Competitive.

While the base challenges will change, the event ones will not. Here’s a list of all of the Fortune & Colors quests to be released so far:

Complete 3 Clash of Dancing Lions matches

Intercept the ball 3 times in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match

Once players get their hands on Danqing, they can head to the event pass and start unlocking items. To get the Star-Lord Lion’s Mane skin for free, it takes 900 Danqing. That may sound like a lot, but the Fortune & Colors event runs until February 14th, meaning there’s plenty of time to knock out enough challenges to unlock the skin.

Related: Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World Collaboration Rewards, Skins & More

How To Play With the Star-Lord Lion’s Mane Skin Without Unlocking It in Marvel Rivals

For those who don’t enjoy grinding but still want to try out the Star-Lord Lion’s Mane skin, there’s a way to do it. The Clash of Dancing Lions mode, which works a lot like Rocket League, just with a superhero twist, only allows players to use three characters – Star-Lord, Black Widow, and Iron Fist. All three heroes have Spring Festival skins, and anyone who tries out the new mode will get the chance to try them out.

If Clash of Dancing Lions does its job and convinces players to add all three skins to their inventory, the in-game store will be the next stop. The Dancing Lions bundle offers the Iron Fist Lion’s Gaze skin and the Black Widow Lion’s Heartbeat skin for 2,800 Units. That comes in at just over $20, but given that the individual skins cost nearly that much, it’s a pretty good deal.

And that’s how to get the Star-Lord skin free in Marvel Rivals‘ Fortune & Colors event. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy