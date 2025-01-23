The Spring Festival in Marvel Rivals is here, bringing with it a new mode, and in order to progress in the event’s Battle Pass, gamers will have to play it and complete challenges. So, here’s how to intercept the ball in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

What Is an Interception in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals?

If you’re not a sports fan or didn’t cut your teeth in Rocket League, the term “interception” may sound strange. Fortunately, you don’t need a Sports For Dummies book to figure it out, as all it means is taking the ball away from the opposing team. But while there will be plenty of opportunities to intercept the ball in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals, it’s a good idea to know how to put yourself in the best position to do it.

Related: Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World Collaboration Rewards, Skins & More

How To Intercept the Ball in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals‘ newest mode features teams of three and asks you and your teammates to work together to score goals. The team with the most at the end of a match wins, so stopping your opponent from scoring is an important part of the game. One way to do that is to take the ball away, which is sometimes easier said than done.

The best way to try and intercept the ball is to get in your opponents’ throwing lanes, which are the spots between two players that they’re most likely to pass the ball in. So, find two enemy players, wait until it looks like they’re getting ready to pass, and pounce into their throwing lane using one of your abilities. It’s probably going to take a few tries, but there’s so much ball movement in Clash of Dancing Lions that there will be several opportunities to intercept.

The other time to strike is when your opponent thinks they have an easy goal. As they go to toss it in, attack them and get your hands on the ball. Of course, this method can be risky, as you’re essentially the only line of defense from giving up a point, but if you’re just trying to knock out the Spring Festival challenges, it’s worth it.

Finally, make sure the character you’re using has movement you’re comfortable with because there’s nothing worse than having an opportunity but missing it because you don’t know what you’re doing. Of the three available characters, Star-Lord has the best movement, and his abilities make it easy to knock the ball away, even when there’s a crowd. Use his dash to get in the enemy’s throwing lane and finish the job with his guns. The ball will knock free and become an easy interception for you.

And that’s how to intercept the ball in Clash of Dancing Lions in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy