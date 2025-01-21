Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World Collaboration Rewards, Skins & More

Marvel Rivals, NetEase’s hero shooter, never fails to show its appreciation for other Marvel media. The game features Easter eggs from the comics and skins inspired by looks from the movies. Here’s everything to know about the Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World collaboration, including rewards and skins.

How To Get Captain America: Brave New World Items in Marvel Rivals

To celebrate the release of the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios is collaborating with NetEase to release some new items in one of the world’s biggest games. However, getting ahold of the items is no small feat. Here are all the steps to follow:

Be a Regal’s Crown Club member and live in the United States

Buy a ticket to Captain America: Brave New World by February 27, 2025.

Scan the ticket at a Regal Cinemas location

Receive code for Marvel Rivals items via email and enter it

All Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World Items

For those brave enough to go through the process of adding the Captain America items to their inventory, there are some sweet rewards at the end of the line. Here are the items that are part of the Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World collaboration:

Sam Wilson Captain America Nameplate

Red Hulk Holding Captain America’s Shield Spray

Mystery Costume

Obviously, the skin is the biggest part of the collaboration, but as of writing, it’s yet to be revealed. While that’s led to plenty of speculation from players, only one theory really makes sense. Brave New World will introduce the Red Hulk to the MCU, with Harrison Ford taking on the role. Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross isn’t Bruce Banner, but giving the Marvel Rivals character’s alter-ego a red variant seems simple enough.

The other option, of course, is for Captain America to get a Sam Wilson variant. However, there are a couple of roadblocks in the way. For starters, Marvel Rivals would need to get a new voice actor to take on the role of Sam. As great as Brian Bloom is as Steve Rogers, it would be strange hearing his voice come out of another character. Also, having Sam Wilson as a Captain America variant would make adding Falcon to the game much more complicated.

What Is Captain America: Brave New World About?

Not every Marvel Rivals fan may be up to date with the MCU, especially since the franchise has taken a hit with the critics in recent years. So, if anyone is in need of a refresher as they venture out to get their in-game items, The Escapist has you covered.

Captain America: Brave New World picks up after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw Sam Wilson fight to regain the title of Captain America after giving it up. He gains an ally, Joaquin Torres, along the way, and by the end of the show, Sam is ready to step out of Steve Rogers’ shadow and help the world as the Star Spangled Man.

Unfortunately, just as he’s deciding whether to work with the government again after an offer from Thaddeus Ross, a new threat emerges in Brave New World and pulls some strings that give the president a terrifying alter-ego. Cap and Joaquin, the new Falcon, will have to battle the Red Hulk and hope to bring the real villain into the light.

And that’s everything to know about the Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World collaboration, including the rewards and skins. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

