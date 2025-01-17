Does Marvel Rivals Have Bots? The Rumors and Invisible Woman Detection, Explained

Gamers like to have all the variables when playing an online game. It helps them prepare mentally before loading up, knowing exactly what to expect. However, in the case of Marvel Rivals, players are getting suspicious about the presence of bots and their role in the hero shooter.

Does Marvel Rivals Have Bots?

NetEase Games’ latest title is very upfront about using AI. There’s a battleground where players can train with characters, and it pits them against bots. It’s fair to say no one has an issue with that, as it removes all the pressure of performing well and being a team player. However, rumors of bots showing up in Quick Play matches are causing people to be on edge.

Developers using bots to fill out their lobbies is commonplace these days. One of the biggest games in the world, Fortnite, deploys bots in just about every match. In fact, in recent days, those turning back the clock and playing Fortnite OG have been complaining about the sheer amount of bots in lobbies. It makes games feel slow and uneventful, as players have difficulty finding real competition.

Well, Marvel Rivals players are now concerned the same thing is happening to the game they’ve fallen head over heels for. A post on Reddit about the topic went viral, with the poster breaking down some of the reasons they believe that bots are taking over the game. For starters, they think that, after a few losses, players will end up in a bot lobby with four real players and two AI ones. The bot accounts will be level 1 and have “restricted access” on their profiles. It’s not dissimilar from the bots in Fortnite, which are typically low-level and feature very basic names.

The comments on the post are a mix of people who don’t care and others who are skeptical but have had situations in the game that made them double-take. In any case, NetEase has yet to address the idea of bots in Quick Play. However, the developer might only be able to keep that up for so long, as a video with pretty damning evidence made its way onto the web recently.

What Is the Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman Bot Incident?

Following the release of Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals, players were excited to try two members of Marvel’s First Family. However, while one player was using Sue Storm’s invisibility ability, they noticed something pretty strange. After running up to the opposing team, the enemies ran into Invisible Woman and didn’t make a lot of effort to get around her. It’s a tough watch, especially for those who make a name for themselves in Quick Play rather than Ranked.

As long as bots stay out of the competitive modes, though, it’s hard to push back against them. After all, multiplayer games are sweatier than ever, and it can be tough for casual players to get better against tough competition. So, if NetEase’s solution is a lot like Epic Games’, which is the gold standard of keeping a playerbase happy, it’s hard to make an argument against it. However, it’s probably in the developer’s best interest to be more transparent, as gamers are a lot more clever than they lead on.

And that’s whether Marvel Rivals has bots, including an explanation for the Invisible Woman controversy. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

