Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Event Start and End Dates, New Mode, Skins & More

NetEase Games has the entire gaming world waiting with bated breath for the next update about the hero shooter Marvel Rivals. Well, a big event is on the way, and it features a new mode and a lot more. Here’s everything to know about the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event.

Recommended Videos

When Does the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Event Start and End?

Following a successful Season 1 launch, Marvel Rivals‘ official social media channels announced the Spring Festival, a Chinese New Year-themed event. It will kick off on Thursday, January 22, 2025, at 4 AM EST and run until Friday, February 14, 2025, at 4 AM EST, giving players over three weeks to check out everything it has to offer.

Related: Does Marvel Rivals Have Bots? The Rumors and Invisible Woman Detection, Explained

What Is the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Event Special Mode?

🌟 HERE COME THE DANCING LIONS! AND THEIR CLASH! 🌟



Marvel Rivals is welcoming the joyous Spring Festival, and you're invited to join the celebration!



What awaits you this Spring Festival?

🌟 New Limited-Time Game Mode: Clash of Dancing Lions

🎊 A Gallery Card… pic.twitter.com/Uvy8BwfqIl — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 21, 2025

The big draw of the Spring Festival event is the limited-time mode Clash of Dancing Lions. A Rocket League-esque game, it puts players in teams of three and asks them to use their abilities to score goals. The team with the most points at the end of a match will win. Clash of Dancing Lions looks like a nice change of pace and proves that NetEase is looking at Marvel Rivals as more than just a traditional hero shooter.

All Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Event Skins

In addition to showing off the Clash of Dancing Lions mode, the trailer for the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event reveals three new skins coming to the game – one for Star-Lord, one for Iron Fist, and one for Black Widow. Of the three, the only one that’s free is Star-Lord’s. While the process of unlocking it has yet to be revealed, it’s likely to involve challenges, just like the Thor skin for the Season 1 questline.

NetEase is keeping other details close to the vest. However, thanks to prominent leakers, the prices of the other two skins are available. The Iron Fist skin will cost 3,300 Lattice (2,200 when discounted), and the Black Widow one will cost 2,200 Lattice (1,600 when discounted). For those who want to add both to their inventory, a bundle will be available for 5,500 Lattice (2,800 when discounted).

Related: Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World Collaboration Rewards, Skins & More

What Else Does the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Event Have to Offer?

The final thing to watch out for during the Spring Festival event is the Gallery Card Customization Event – Fortune & Colors. It’s unclear what exactly it will entail, but it’s sure to give players the chance to add more interesting items to their inventory with the Chinese New Year theme.

And that’s everything to know about the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival event, including its start and end dates and all the new skins. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy