What Ranks Can Play Together In Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals has a robust ranked system, making matches tough and competitive. But only certain ranks can play with each other, meaning you might not be able to play with a differently ranked friend due to rank restrictions. Here is how the rank restriction system works in Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals All Ranks

The ranks in Rivals follow a similar standard to that used in other competitive games, like Valorant, Overwatch, and Fortnite. There are a total of 9 ranks in Marvel Rivals.

Bronze (I, II, III)

Silver (I, II, III)

Gold (I, II, III)

Platinum (I, II, III)

Diamond (I, II, III)

Grandmaster (I, II, III)

Celestial (I, II, III)

Eternity (Unranked)

One Above All (Unranked)

Except for One Above All and Eternity, all other ranks are divided into three subdivisions (I, II, III) with I being the highest. For example, there are three subdivisions in Gold; Gold I, Gold II, and Gold III.

One Above All is the highest rank and to get there you need to gain enough points in Eternity to cross a point threshold, which changes depending on region. You also need to keep playing to hold your rank or you will start losing points.

Related: Best Marvel Rivals Characters, Ranked

Which Ranks Can Play Together in Marvel Rivals

The ranked queuing limitations in Marvel Rivals are as follows:

All players in Gold or below can queue with each other without any problem.

Players above Gold or specifically in Gold I, can queue with three divisions above them. For example, Gold I can queue with Platinum III, II, and I. Similarly, Platinum II can queue with Plat I, Diamond III, and Diamond II.

Players in Eternity and One Above All can queue with Celestial II players given that their points are below 200. If the points are above 200, then the difference in points must be less than 200.

The system is quite similar to other titles like Valorant and Overwatch. Gold or less can be enjoyed together whereas if you are above Gold you have a range of three divisions to queue with.

How to Unlock Ranked in Marvel Rivals

You can’t just download the game and jump into ranked. You need to first get familiar with the game, learn about the heroes, the maps, and the game modes. To prevent completely new players from jumping into ranked there is a barrier.

In order to unlock ranked on a new account you first need to reach Level 10. This can be done by just playing the game and its different modes. When you reach Level 10 you will be allowed to select Competitive from the queue modes.

There are no placement matches in Marvel Rivals. Instead, you start from the bottom of the barrel (Bronze III) and then climb up. However, if you are good you will quickly gain points and rank up fast until you hit your skill level, and then ranking up will be much slower.

That’s pretty much it on what ranks can play together in Marvel Rivals. Now you know which friends can play together with you and which cannot..

Related: Marvel Rivals Player Lookup: How To Track Stats & Leaderboards

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy