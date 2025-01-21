Marvel Rivals Player Lookup: How To Track Stats & Leaderboards

Playing an online game means you may find yourself up against some tough competition. That’s definitely the case with Marvel Rivals, which also offers a Ranked mode where professional players cut their teeth. So, here’s how to do player lookup for Marvel Rivals and track stats and leaderboards.

Marvel Rivals Player Lookup, Explained

There are a couple of reasons why you’d want to search for another Marvel Rivals player. The first is that you’re a diehard fan of the NetEase hero shooter and want to keep up with its best players, and the other is that you came across an absolute monster online and want to know what their stats look like. Either way, there’s an easy way to get the information you’re looking for.

Tracker Network, which has been a staple of the gaming industry for years, collects data for all the major multiplayer games, including Marvel Rivals. Heading to the service’s official website allows you to search for a player using their in-game name or UID and get all of their stats, including where they sit on the worldwide leaderboard. You can even look up your own stats, though it’s a good idea to avoid getting curious after a lengthy losing streak.

A lot of the data you will see on Tracker Network is available on Marvel Rivals, but it’s a lot easier to navigate the website. It’ll only take a few seconds to find the player you’re looking for, and the site updates constantly, to the point where if you look someone up right after they steamroll you, the stats from that game should be available.

Top Players on Marvel Rivals’ Leaderboard

If the only information you’re after is Marvel Rivals‘ leaderboard, then you’re in luck because The Escapist is here to help. Here are the top five Marvel Rivals players for Season 1 on each platform and what their winning percentage is:

PC

doomedd (64.7%) DogeBiceps (70.1%) Vinnie (58.9%) coopertastic (68.9%) s1natraa (61.1%)

PlayStation

MoeJax (72.4%) seiyå (63.0%) EliteCucuy (69.8%) Costco (71.8%) Stupbuh (65.8%)

Xbox

Axriie (71.1%) Loonua (72.4%) Neçrize (64.2%) K< 3 (69.9%) chngi (61.8%)

And that’s everything to know about Marvel Rivals player lookup, including how to track stats and leaderboards. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

