Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Galacta in the Marvel Rivals trailer.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Marvel Rivals Player Lookup: How To Track Stats & Leaderboards

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 10:23 am

Playing an online game means you may find yourself up against some tough competition. That’s definitely the case with Marvel Rivals, which also offers a Ranked mode where professional players cut their teeth. So, here’s how to do player lookup for Marvel Rivals and track stats and leaderboards.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals Player Lookup, Explained

Venom in Marvel Rivals as part of an article about player lookup.

There are a couple of reasons why you’d want to search for another Marvel Rivals player. The first is that you’re a diehard fan of the NetEase hero shooter and want to keep up with its best players, and the other is that you came across an absolute monster online and want to know what their stats look like. Either way, there’s an easy way to get the information you’re looking for.

Tracker Network, which has been a staple of the gaming industry for years, collects data for all the major multiplayer games, including Marvel Rivals. Heading to the service’s official website allows you to search for a player using their in-game name or UID and get all of their stats, including where they sit on the worldwide leaderboard. You can even look up your own stats, though it’s a good idea to avoid getting curious after a lengthy losing streak.

A lot of the data you will see on Tracker Network is available on Marvel Rivals, but it’s a lot easier to navigate the website. It’ll only take a few seconds to find the player you’re looking for, and the site updates constantly, to the point where if you look someone up right after they steamroll you, the stats from that game should be available.

Related: Does Marvel Rivals Have Bots? The Rumors and Invisible Woman Detection, Explained

Top Players on Marvel Rivals’ Leaderboard

If the only information you’re after is Marvel Rivals‘ leaderboard, then you’re in luck because The Escapist is here to help. Here are the top five Marvel Rivals players for Season 1 on each platform and what their winning percentage is:

PC

  1. doomedd (64.7%)
  2. DogeBiceps (70.1%)
  3. Vinnie (58.9%)
  4. coopertastic (68.9%)
  5. s1natraa (61.1%)

PlayStation

  1. MoeJax (72.4%)
  2. seiyå (63.0%)
  3. EliteCucuy (69.8%)
  4. Costco (71.8%)
  5. Stupbuh (65.8%)

Xbox

  1. Axriie (71.1%)
  2. Loonua (72.4%)
  3. Neçrize (64.2%)
  4. K< 3 (69.9%)
  5. chngi (61.8%)

And that’s everything to know about Marvel Rivals player lookup, including how to track stats and leaderboards. If you’re looking for me, here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Post Tag:
Marvel Rivals
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Associate Editor
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67