How to Add Friends & Play Together in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is a competitive hero shooter that pits teams of six against each other. While the matchmaking works pretty decently, you can also team up with friends and play together. Here’s how to add friends in Marvel Rivals.

Adding Friends in Marvel Rivals

First off, do note that there is currently no cross-progression or cross-play in Marvel Rivals, so you won’t be able to add players on other platforms. That being said, this is a feature that the developers have stated will be coming to the game at a later date, so hang tight for that.

When you launch the game, look for the add friends icon in the top corner next to your player profile. Once you click on it, you’ll see a list of all the players you’ve played with recently, and you can click on them to add them to your friends list.

Alternatively, you can also enter a username in the search bar, hit the Enter key, then add them from there. Once they’ve accepted, they’ll show up in your friends list.

How to Play With Friends

Now that your friends list in Marvel Rivals has been populated, you can start playing matches together.

Click on the friends list icon in the top right corner of the screen, look for the friend you want to play with, then select their username and invite them to your game. You’ll then be able to queue for quick play or Competitive matches and start playing together.

If you’re playing the game on consoles, players that you’ve added to your friends list on a system level should show up in your Marvel Rivals list automatically as well, making it even easier for you to invite and play with them.

And that’s how to add friends and play with them in Marvel Rivals. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

