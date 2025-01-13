Is Marvel Rivals Cross-Progression? Answered

NetEase’s newest hero shooter, Marvel Rivals, is taking over the gaming world. Everyone and their mother is trying it out, but before anyone dives in, they should know everything they can about the game. So, is Marvel Rivals cross-progression?

Does Marvel Rivals Have Cross-Progression?

For those unaware, cross-progression is the ability to transfer accounts for a game between systems. It allows players to switch between Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and, in some cases, Nintendo Switch, to continue progressing in a game. Some of the biggest multiplayer games in the world, such as Fortnite and Call of Duty, make use of it, as does another popular hero shooter, Overwatch 2.

Unfortunately, Marvel Rivals is not ready to make that leap just yet. So, as of writing, players are unable to continue to level up and unlock Battle Pass skins without starting over with a new account. That’s pretty frustrating, especially for those who have multiple systems and like to make use of them. Thankfully, cross-progression is in the works; there are just a few roadblocks in the way at the moment.

“Cross-progression involves a lot of platform-specific rules, we’re still looking at it and how to solve it,” Marvel Rivals creative director Guangyun “Guangguang” Chen told Dot Esports in December 2024. “Once the team is ready, once we’ve figured it out, we’ll be sharing to everyone and players will be the first to know.”

Does Marvel Rivals Have Crossplay?

While not having cross-progression is sure to cause headaches for certain players, there’s at least a silver lining: Marvel Rivals does have crossplay. That means players on Xbox can play with their friends on PlayStation and PC and vice versa. Crossplay has become the norm for multiplayer games in recent days, but it’s still nice to see Marvel Rivals taking advantage of it. Unfortunately, crossplay isn’t firing on all cylinders at the moment.

The Escapist, as well as some players who took their issues to social media, ran into problems with crossplay voice chat. While using Xbox, players have had trouble communicating with their teammates, which is a massive problem in a team-oriented game like Marvel Rivals. Of course, there are alternatives, such as Discord or an old-school phone call, but that’s not as simple as just turning on the mic and getting to work.

NetEase has yet to acknowledge the problem, so it’s possible it’s not causing issues for everyone who uses crossplay. However, if it persists, a fix is sure to arrive, especially as Marvel Rivals releases more content.

And that’s whether Marvel Rivals is cross-progression. If you’re looking for more information about the hero shooter, here’s what Recursive Destruction is and how to trigger it in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

