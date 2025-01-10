There’s a new Easter egg roaming around Marvel Rivals, and tracking it down actually unlocks a pretty sweet achievement. Unfortunately, finding it is only half of the battle. Here’s how to find and talk to Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals.

Who Is Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Comics?

Marvel Rivals has plenty of references to Marvel Comics, but Bats is one of its deepest cuts. He’s an older dog who gets left in a shelter and adopted by Stephen Strange. After growing to care for the dog, Bats dies during an altercation with Loki. Strange is left heartbroken, but after solving things with the God of Mischief, Bats returns to Strange’s side, as a ghost.

How To Find Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals

If you’re a completionist and knock out every Achievement in Marvel Rivals, you’ll need to work on completing one of the game’s newest, “A Hounding Conversation,” which asks you to “Talk with Bats the Ghost Dog when Eternal Night falls on New York.”

That’s a lot to take in, but the first thing to know is that you need to load into a Doom Match game. After that, you’ll travel to New York, where there are plenty of portals to run through. Some of them lead to the Sanctum Sanctorum, where you’ll find your new canine friend. Run around until you find the main lobby, which houses a massive staircase and a portrait of Doctor Strange and Bats on the wall.

How To Talk to Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals

As you inspect the room, you’ll notice Bats the Ghost Dog wandering around, sometimes even lying on the floor. Of course, your next move will be to walk up to the little guy and try to spark a conversation. However, he won’t talk to just anyone, and there’s no button to interact with him. The Escapist tried playing Doctor Strange at first to cross this challenge off the list, but that didn’t work. Spider-Man did do the trick, though.

It will take a few seconds, but eventually, Peter Parker will get Bats talking, and when you return to the lobby, the “A Hounding Conversation” Achievement will be unlocked. Unfortunately, like a lot of games these days, other players aren’t looking to let you socialize. They’ll focus on racking up kills and winning the game, so try to get Bats to talk as soon as possible to avoid getting in the middle of massive fights in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

There are also sure to be other characters that will talk to Bats, but since the Doom Match mode is pretty quick, it won’t hurt you to try out Spider-Man for a few minutes, especially because he’s a good character to have in your back pocket for Ranked games.

And that’s how to talk to Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

