What Recursive Destruction Is in Marvel Rivals & How To Trigger It in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown

Marvel Rivals is coming out of the gates swinging with Season 1, dropping new characters, maps, and modes. There’s also a new set of challenges, which unlocks free goodies, including a Thor skin. So. here’s how to trigger Recursive Destruction in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown in Marvel Rivals.

What Is Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals?

The first challenge in the “Blood Moon Over the Big Apple” section asks you to trigger Recursive Damage, which is a new concept to the hero shooter. Basically, the phenomenon occurs when you destroy an object that Dracula has influenced in a match and it returns in its original form. But before you start shooting any and every object in the game, it’s important to know how to look for the right items.

To find items that can trigger Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals, you’ll need to use Chrono Vision, which allows you to view which items on the map are destructible. This feature is accessible by using the “B” button on keyboard and the right button on the D-pad on console. However, keep in mind that only items highlighted in red can trigger Recursive Destruction.

How To Trigger Recursive Destruction in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown in Marvel Rivals

To complete this specific challenge in NetEase’s hero shooter, you must play the Quick Match (Midtown) mode. Load into the game and start by helping your team defend or attack the Fantasticar. You can use Chrono Vision at the start of the match, but you’ll quickly realize that none of the items are highlighted in red. That’s because you have to wait for the first checkpoint, at which point two buildings will appear on the map that will trigger Recursive Destruction.

In between dodging shots from your opponents, take time to hit the buildings, You may not see them return due to the hecticness of the match, but as long as you hit them a few times, you should get the job done. If you didn’t trigger Recursive Destruction three times, you can always run it back and try again. But once that’s out of the way, you can focus on the next couple of challenges, which ask you to try out the game’s new characters, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman.

And that’s how to trigger Recursive Damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

