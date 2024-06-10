Metro Life City RP Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 10, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Live a range of different lives—from an average college student to a villain living in their mansion and plotting against middle-class mothers. If you want to live carefree without the worry someone else is living a life more relaxing than you, use Metro Life City RP codes.

Active Metro Life City RP Codes

There are currently no active Metro Life City RP codes.

Expired Metro Life City RP Codes

There are currently no expired Metro Life City RP codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Metro Life City RP

To redeem Metro Life City RP codes, just follow these steps:

Open Metro Life City RP in Roblox. Press the Shop icon in the phone menu. Go to the Redeem Code tab. Enter a code in the Input code text box. Hit Confirm and enjoy your goodies.

