Video Games
Codes

Metro Life City RP Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:19 am

Updated: June 10, 2024

Live a range of different lives—from an average college student to a villain living in their mansion and plotting against middle-class mothers. If you want to live carefree without the worry someone else is living a life more relaxing than you, use Metro Life City RP codes.

All Metro Life City RP List

Active Metro Life City RP Codes

  • There are currently no active Metro Life City RP codes.

Expired Metro Life City RP Codes

  • There are currently no expired Metro Life City RP codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Metro Life City RP 

To redeem Metro Life City RP codes, just follow these steps:

  1. Open Metro Life City RP in Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop icon in the phone menu.
  3. Go to the Redeem Code tab.
  4. Enter a code in the Input code text box.
  5. Hit Confirm and enjoy your goodies.

