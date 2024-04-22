Category:
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Capital Chase Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 22, 2024 01:00 pm

The race to complete the Peg-E minigame is on in Monopoly GO, and players can add to their progress with the Capital Chase milestone rewards in the newest Leaderboard challenge. Tokens are ripe for the picking, and every one is going to be needed to get that Wild Sticker.

All Monopoly GO Capital Chase Rewards & Prizes

Peg-E Game in Monopoly GO Showing Prizes and Gameplay For Winning
Screenshot via Escapist

The Peg-E minigame currently in progress in Monopoly GO requires tokens to complete milestone levels. Thankfully, leaderboard challenges are a great way to get them, and the Captial Chase milestone rewards in particular are laden with stacks to feed to Peg-E alongside a total of 3,960 dice rolls. I particularly like the leaderboard challenges for grinding minigame tokens, as they reset more frequently, making the lower milestone level prizes easier to get. Here is every Capital Chase milestone reward in Monopoly GO.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
175 Points40 Dice Rolls
250 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
3100 Points7 Tokens
4175 PointsCash
5225 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
6300 Points130 Dice Rolls
7275 PointsCash
8450 Points15 Tokens
9550 Points240 Dice Rolls
10625 Points15 Gold Sticker Pack
11650 Points30 Tokens
12700 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13800 PointsMega Heist Boost (20 Min)
14750 Points300 Dice Rolls
15850 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16900 Points50 Tokens
171,000 PointsCash
181,200 PointsCash
191,300 Points500 Dice Rolls
201,500 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (25 Min)
211,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
222,000 Points100 Tokens
232,300 PointsCash
242,600 Points950 Dice Rolls
253,000 PointsCash
263,500 Points150 Tokens
274,000 PointsCash
284,500 PointsCash Grab Boost (20 Min)
295,000 PointsCash
305,500 Points1,800 Dice Rolls

How to Play Capital Chase in Monopoly GO

To collect tokens via the Capital Chase milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, players need to land on railroad tiles. The key to reaching new milestone levels is by engaging in Heists and Shutdowns. The higher the roll modifier, the more points will be rewarded. In particular, high-level Heists are the best for finding levels.

Related: All April 21-25 Peg-E Rewards in Monopoly GO

When Does The Capital Chase Event End in Monopoly GO?

The Capital Chase event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 22, 2024, and will end on April 24. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Gathering up those tokens for Peg-E isn’t easy, and it is going to take plenty of dice rolls for players to hit every Monopoly GO milestone reward. To earn as many free rolls as possible outside of regen, participate in ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins, wrap sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to climb to first place. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

