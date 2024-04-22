Monopoly GO Capital Chase Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The race to complete the Peg-E minigame is on in Monopoly GO, and players can add to their progress with the Capital Chase milestone rewards in the newest Leaderboard challenge. Tokens are ripe for the picking, and every one is going to be needed to get that Wild Sticker.

All Monopoly GO Capital Chase Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

The Peg-E minigame currently in progress in Monopoly GO requires tokens to complete milestone levels. Thankfully, leaderboard challenges are a great way to get them, and the Captial Chase milestone rewards in particular are laden with stacks to feed to Peg-E alongside a total of 3,960 dice rolls. I particularly like the leaderboard challenges for grinding minigame tokens, as they reset more frequently, making the lower milestone level prizes easier to get. Here is every Capital Chase milestone reward in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 75 Points 40 Dice Rolls 2 50 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 100 Points 7 Tokens 4 175 Points Cash 5 225 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 6 300 Points 130 Dice Rolls 7 275 Points Cash 8 450 Points 15 Tokens 9 550 Points 240 Dice Rolls 10 625 Points 15 Gold Sticker Pack 11 650 Points 30 Tokens 12 700 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 800 Points Mega Heist Boost (20 Min) 14 750 Points 300 Dice Rolls 15 850 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 900 Points 50 Tokens 17 1,000 Points Cash 18 1,200 Points Cash 19 1,300 Points 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (25 Min) 21 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 2,000 Points 100 Tokens 23 2,300 Points Cash 24 2,600 Points 950 Dice Rolls 25 3,000 Points Cash 26 3,500 Points 150 Tokens 27 4,000 Points Cash 28 4,500 Points Cash Grab Boost (20 Min) 29 5,000 Points Cash 30 5,500 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls

How to Play Capital Chase in Monopoly GO

To collect tokens via the Capital Chase milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, players need to land on railroad tiles. The key to reaching new milestone levels is by engaging in Heists and Shutdowns. The higher the roll modifier, the more points will be rewarded. In particular, high-level Heists are the best for finding levels.

When Does The Capital Chase Event End in Monopoly GO?

The Capital Chase event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 22, 2024, and will end on April 24. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Gathering up those tokens for Peg-E isn’t easy, and it is going to take plenty of dice rolls for players to hit every Monopoly GO milestone reward. To earn as many free rolls as possible outside of regen, participate in ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins, wrap sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to climb to first place. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

