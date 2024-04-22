Monopoly GO Capital Chase Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The race to complete the Peg-E minigame is on in Monopoly GO, and players can add to their progress with the Capital Chase milestone rewards in the newest Leaderboard challenge. Tokens are ripe for the picking, and every one is going to be needed to get that Wild Sticker.
All Monopoly GO Capital Chase Rewards & Prizes
The Peg-E minigame currently in progress in Monopoly GO requires tokens to complete milestone levels. Thankfully, leaderboard challenges are a great way to get them, and the Captial Chase milestone rewards in particular are laden with stacks to feed to Peg-E alongside a total of 3,960 dice rolls. I particularly like the leaderboard challenges for grinding minigame tokens, as they reset more frequently, making the lower milestone level prizes easier to get. Here is every Capital Chase milestone reward in Monopoly GO.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|75 Points
|40 Dice Rolls
|2
|50 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|100 Points
|7 Tokens
|4
|175 Points
|Cash
|5
|225 Points
|High Roller Boost (5 Min)
|6
|300 Points
|130 Dice Rolls
|7
|275 Points
|Cash
|8
|450 Points
|15 Tokens
|9
|550 Points
|240 Dice Rolls
|10
|625 Points
|15 Gold Sticker Pack
|
|11
|650 Points
|30 Tokens
|12
|700 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|800 Points
|Mega Heist Boost (20 Min)
|14
|750 Points
|300 Dice Rolls
|15
|850 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|16
|900 Points
|50 Tokens
|17
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|18
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|19
|1,300 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,500 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (25 Min)
|
|21
|1,800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|22
|2,000 Points
|100 Tokens
|23
|2,300 Points
|Cash
|24
|2,600 Points
|950 Dice Rolls
|25
|3,000 Points
|Cash
|26
|3,500 Points
|150 Tokens
|27
|4,000 Points
|Cash
|28
|4,500 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (20 Min)
|29
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|5,500 Points
|1,800 Dice Rolls
How to Play Capital Chase in Monopoly GO
To collect tokens via the Capital Chase milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, players need to land on railroad tiles. The key to reaching new milestone levels is by engaging in Heists and Shutdowns. The higher the roll modifier, the more points will be rewarded. In particular, high-level Heists are the best for finding levels.
When Does The Capital Chase Event End in Monopoly GO?
The Capital Chase event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 22, 2024, and will end on April 24. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.
How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Gathering up those tokens for Peg-E isn’t easy, and it is going to take plenty of dice rolls for players to hit every Monopoly GO milestone reward. To earn as many free rolls as possible outside of regen, participate in ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins, wrap sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to climb to first place. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.