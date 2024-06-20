Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to let our speed do the talking during the new Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event. Let’s find out what rewards we can unlock, how many points it will take to get them, and how many dice we can rack up.

Recommended Videos

Below, you’ll find all of the claimable rewards during the Fortune Footrace event, as well as the number of points that you’ll need to earn to unlock as many of them as possible. This event is only two days long, so be sure to stretch before hitting the starting line, and get ready to roll the dice for a big finish.

Fortune Footrace Level Fortune Footrace Points Fortune Footrace Rewards 1 5 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 10 Points 30 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 60 Points 75 Dice 5 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 20 Points 15-Minute Mega Heist 7 5 Points 60 Dice 8 30 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 200 Points 250 Dice 10 30 Points Cash 11 35 Points Orange Sticker Pack 12 40 Points Cash 13 400 Points 450 Dice 14 60 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 15 70 Points Orange Sticker Pack 16 300 Points Cash 17 550 Points 650 Dice 18 70 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 19 80 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 1,200 Points 1,000 Dice 22 120 Points 10-Minute High Roller 23 130 Points Cash 24 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 600 Points 500 Dice 26 200 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 27 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 1,800 Points 1,600 Dice 29 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 500 Points Cash 31 900 Points 700 Dice 32 800 Points Cash 33 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 34 1,600 Points Purple Sticker Pack 35 800 Points 40-Minute Mega Heist 36 1,000 Points Cash 37 2,600 Points 2,000 Dice 38 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 39 3,200 Points Purple Sticker Pack 40 2,200 Points Cash 41 3,500 Points 2,500 Dice 42 1,000 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 43 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 44 5,500 Points 8,000 Dice

Once the dust has settled and you’ve claimed all 44 tiers, you can walk away proudly with 19,615 Dice alongside plenty of other fantastic prizes. Be sure to keep your eyes on our free dice links page to ensure that you’ve always got enough rolls to make it through this event.

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

Screenshot via Escapist

Hoping to strike it big during this event? Make sure that you’re trying your best to land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad spaces to get as many points as possible. Depending on where you land, you’ll earn a varying number of points, which can be seen below:

Chance Space – 2 Points

Community Chest – 3 Points

Railroad Space – 5 Points

If you’re looking to get the most points possible during the Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event, make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier. The higher the number you’re rolling, the more points you’ll get. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier enabled, you can earn 20, 30, or 50 points depending on the space that you land on. Since the Community Chest is so prominent during this event, make sure that you know how to add friends so you can take full advantage of what the daily Community Chest has to offer.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy