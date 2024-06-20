The Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background
Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Time to race to the finish in a new Monopoly GO Event.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 10:40 am

It’s time to let our speed do the talking during the new Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event. Let’s find out what rewards we can unlock, how many points it will take to get them, and how many dice we can rack up.

All Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find all of the claimable rewards during the Fortune Footrace event, as well as the number of points that you’ll need to earn to unlock as many of them as possible. This event is only two days long, so be sure to stretch before hitting the starting line, and get ready to roll the dice for a big finish.

Fortune Footrace LevelFortune Footrace PointsFortune Footrace Rewards
15 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
210 Points30 Dice
315 PointsCash
460 Points75 Dice
520 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
620 Points15-Minute Mega Heist
75 Points60 Dice
830 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9200 Points250 Dice
1030 PointsCash
1135 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1240 PointsCash
13400 Points450 Dice
1460 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
1570 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
16300 PointsCash
17550 Points650 Dice
1870 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
1980 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
211,200 Points1,000 Dice
22120 Points10-Minute High Roller
23130 PointsCash
24150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25600 Points500 Dice
26200 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
27300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
281,800 Points1,600 Dice
29400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
30500 PointsCash
31900 Points700 Dice
32800 PointsCash
332,300 Points1,800 Dice
341,600 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
35800 Points40-Minute Mega Heist
361,000 PointsCash
372,600 Points2,000 Dice
381,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
393,200 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
402,200 PointsCash
413,500 Points2,500 Dice
421,000 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
431,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
445,500 Points8,000 Dice

Once the dust has settled and you’ve claimed all 44 tiers, you can walk away proudly with 19,615 Dice alongside plenty of other fantastic prizes. Be sure to keep your eyes on our free dice links page to ensure that you’ve always got enough rolls to make it through this event.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace Event

Screenshot via Escapist

Hoping to strike it big during this event? Make sure that you’re trying your best to land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad spaces to get as many points as possible. Depending on where you land, you’ll earn a varying number of points, which can be seen below:

  • Chance Space – 2 Points
  • Community Chest – 3 Points
  • Railroad Space – 5 Points

If you’re looking to get the most points possible during the Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event, make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier. The higher the number you’re rolling, the more points you’ll get. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier enabled, you can earn 20, 30, or 50 points depending on the space that you land on. Since the Community Chest is so prominent during this event, make sure that you know how to add friends so you can take full advantage of what the daily Community Chest has to offer.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

