Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to let our speed do the talking during the new Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event. Let’s find out what rewards we can unlock, how many points it will take to get them, and how many dice we can rack up.
All Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find all of the claimable rewards during the Fortune Footrace event, as well as the number of points that you’ll need to earn to unlock as many of them as possible. This event is only two days long, so be sure to stretch before hitting the starting line, and get ready to roll the dice for a big finish.
|Fortune Footrace Level
|Fortune Footrace Points
|Fortune Footrace Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|10 Points
|30 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|60 Points
|75 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|20 Points
|15-Minute Mega Heist
|7
|5 Points
|60 Dice
|8
|30 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|9
|200 Points
|250 Dice
|10
|30 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|35 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|12
|40 Points
|Cash
|13
|400 Points
|450 Dice
|14
|60 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|15
|70 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|16
|300 Points
|Cash
|17
|550 Points
|650 Dice
|18
|70 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|19
|80 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|1,200 Points
|1,000 Dice
|22
|120 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|23
|130 Points
|Cash
|24
|150 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|26
|200 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|27
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|1,800 Points
|1,600 Dice
|29
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|500 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|900 Points
|700 Dice
|32
|800 Points
|Cash
|33
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|34
|1,600 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|35
|800 Points
|40-Minute Mega Heist
|36
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|37
|2,600 Points
|2,000 Dice
|38
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|39
|3,200 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|40
|2,200 Points
|Cash
|41
|3,500 Points
|2,500 Dice
|42
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|43
|1,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|44
|5,500 Points
|8,000 Dice
Once the dust has settled and you’ve claimed all 44 tiers, you can walk away proudly with 19,615 Dice alongside plenty of other fantastic prizes. Be sure to keep your eyes on our free dice links page to ensure that you’ve always got enough rolls to make it through this event.
How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace Event
Hoping to strike it big during this event? Make sure that you’re trying your best to land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad spaces to get as many points as possible. Depending on where you land, you’ll earn a varying number of points, which can be seen below:
- Chance Space – 2 Points
- Community Chest – 3 Points
- Railroad Space – 5 Points
If you’re looking to get the most points possible during the Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace event, make sure that you’re rolling with a multiplier. The higher the number you’re rolling, the more points you’ll get. For example, if you’re rolling with the x10 Multiplier enabled, you can earn 20, 30, or 50 points depending on the space that you land on. Since the Community Chest is so prominent during this event, make sure that you know how to add friends so you can take full advantage of what the daily Community Chest has to offer.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.