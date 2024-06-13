Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

The Monopoly GO Pace Pushers logo on a blurred Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers background
It’s time to prepare for another fantastic event now that the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Tournament is available. Let’s find out how we can set the pace for a first-place finish while claiming plenty of prizes in the process.

All Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the available prizes you can earn during the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to clear another Milestone. Get ready to put the pedal to the metal during this one-day Tournament and see what you can earn during this event.

Pace Pushers LevelPace Pushers PointsPace Pushers Rewards
150 Points60 Flags
240 Points45 Dice
380 Points100 Flags
4120 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5140 Points160 Flags
6150 Points120 Dice
7130 Points160 Flags
8160 Points5-Minute High Roller
9180 Points180 Flags
10200 Points150 Dice
11250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
12225 Points175 Dice
13300 Points300 Flags
14320 PointsPink Sticker Pack
15400 PointsCash
16375 Points300 Dice
17425 Points320 Flags
18500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
19600 Points400 Dice
20650 Points320 Flags
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22700 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
23900 PointsCash
241,100 Points700 Dice
251,000 Points340 Flags
261,300 PointsCash
271,500 Points850 Dice
281,700 PointsCash
292,000 Points380 Flags
302,200 Points1,400 Dice

Alongside 4,140 earnable Dice, you can look forward to getting your hands on up to 2,320 Flags that you can use during the ongoing Tycoon Racers event. If you’re hoping to bring home the most prizes possible, you’ll need to be rolling non-stop during these ongoing Tournaments, Events, and Partner Challenges, so make sure to check out our free dice links page to ensure you’ve always got ample dice on hand.

How to Get Points During the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

Need to start earning as many points as possible? Aim for Railroad Spaces, as this is going to be the key to earning points during this Tournament. Once you’ve landed on a Railroad Space, you’ll get to play a mini-game and earn points depending on the outcome. You’ll find the point values below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

If you want to maximize the number of points you can earn during this particular event, you’ll want to roll with a Multiplier. The larger the Multiplier, the more points you’ll earn after you’ve completed the mini-game. For example, if you land on a Shutdown while rolling with the x20 multiplier enabled, you can earn up to 80 points, depending on the outcome.

No matter if you’re just playing for fun or you’re playing to win every tournament and event you encounter, Monopoly GO is a game that is much better with plenty of friends. Learn how you can add friends easily so you can take advantage of things like the Community Chest on a daily basis.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

