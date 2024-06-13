Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to prepare for another fantastic event now that the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Tournament is available. Let’s find out how we can set the pace for a first-place finish while claiming plenty of prizes in the process.

All Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the available prizes you can earn during the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to clear another Milestone. Get ready to put the pedal to the metal during this one-day Tournament and see what you can earn during this event.

Pace Pushers Level Pace Pushers Points Pace Pushers Rewards 1 50 Points 60 Flags 2 40 Points 45 Dice 3 80 Points 100 Flags 4 120 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 140 Points 160 Flags 6 150 Points 120 Dice 7 130 Points 160 Flags 8 160 Points 5-Minute High Roller 9 180 Points 180 Flags 10 200 Points 150 Dice 11 250 Points Orange Sticker Pack 12 225 Points 175 Dice 13 300 Points 300 Flags 14 320 Points Pink Sticker Pack 15 400 Points Cash 16 375 Points 300 Dice 17 425 Points 320 Flags 18 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 19 600 Points 400 Dice 20 650 Points 320 Flags 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 23 900 Points Cash 24 1,100 Points 700 Dice 25 1,000 Points 340 Flags 26 1,300 Points Cash 27 1,500 Points 850 Dice 28 1,700 Points Cash 29 2,000 Points 380 Flags 30 2,200 Points 1,400 Dice

Alongside 4,140 earnable Dice, you can look forward to getting your hands on up to 2,320 Flags that you can use during the ongoing Tycoon Racers event. If you’re hoping to bring home the most prizes possible, you’ll need to be rolling non-stop during these ongoing Tournaments, Events, and Partner Challenges, so make sure to check out our free dice links page to ensure you’ve always got ample dice on hand.

How to Get Points During the Monopoly GO Pace Pushers Tournament

Need to start earning as many points as possible? Aim for Railroad Spaces, as this is going to be the key to earning points during this Tournament. Once you’ve landed on a Railroad Space, you’ll get to play a mini-game and earn points depending on the outcome. You’ll find the point values below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



If you want to maximize the number of points you can earn during this particular event, you’ll want to roll with a Multiplier. The larger the Multiplier, the more points you’ll earn after you’ve completed the mini-game. For example, if you land on a Shutdown while rolling with the x20 multiplier enabled, you can earn up to 80 points, depending on the outcome.

No matter if you’re just playing for fun or you’re playing to win every tournament and event you encounter, Monopoly GO is a game that is much better with plenty of friends. Learn how you can add friends easily so you can take advantage of things like the Community Chest on a daily basis.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

