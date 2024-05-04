Monopoly GO Salsa Contest Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The newest treasure minigame is in full swing and the Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards are perfect for grinding pickaxes. Here is everything to know about this leaderboard challenge, what rewards you can earn, and how to get playing.
All Monopoly GO Salsa Contest Rewards & Prizes
The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards include 30 milestone levels. By completing all milestone levels, players can earn cash, sticker packs, pickaxes, and up to 4,170 dice rolls. The pickaxes are the real prize for those looking to finish Nocturnal Treasures. Below are all the milestone rewards for Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|75 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|50 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|3
|100 Points
|Cash
|4
|175 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|5
|225 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|6
|300 Points
|Higher Roller Boost (5 Min)
|7
|275 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|8
|350 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|9
|400 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|10
|420 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|
|11
|400 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|12
|700 Points
|Mega Heist Boost (20 Min)
|13
|800 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|14
|750 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|15
|850 Points
|420 Dice Rolls
|16
|900 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|17
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|1,200 Points
|Cash
|19
|1,300 Points
|650 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,500 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (25 Min)
|
|21
|1,800 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|22
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|23
|2,300 Points
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|24
|2,600 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|25
|3,000 Points
|Cash
|26
|3,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|4,000 Points
|Cash
|28
|4,500 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (20 Min)
|29
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|5,500 Points
|1,800 Dice Rolls
When Does The Salsa Contest Event End?
The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest event will take place from 2 PM on May 4 to May 6, 2024. This gives fans 48 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible. This leaderboard event will run alongside the solo challenge Lucha Libra Loot.
How to Play Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards are earned via points collected by landing on Railroad tiles. The key to leveling fast in leaderboard challenges is by managing your dice roll modifier. When a Railroad tile is hit, players will engage in a Hiest or Shutdown, which awards points depending on the modifier applied to the dice roll before the minigame.
I like to keep my modifier set somewhere between 5-10. This ensures I am getting a good deal of points for every minigame, but without burning through rolls too quickly. Additionally, rolling at a lower modifier allows for more rolls, increasing the odds of landing on a Railroad tile.
Related: When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?
How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO is all about dice rolls, and you won’t get far without a decent stockpile. To earn free dice rolls, finish the daily Quick Wins, wrap up your sticker collections, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.