Monopoly GO Salsa Contest Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The newest treasure minigame is in full swing and the Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards are perfect for grinding pickaxes. Here is everything to know about this leaderboard challenge, what rewards you can earn, and how to get playing.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Salsa Contest Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards include 30 milestone levels. By completing all milestone levels, players can earn cash, sticker packs, pickaxes, and up to 4,170 dice rolls. The pickaxes are the real prize for those looking to finish Nocturnal Treasures. Below are all the milestone rewards for Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 75 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 50 Points 3 Pickaxes 3 100 Points Cash 4 175 Points 100 Dice Rolls 5 225 Points 4 Pickaxes 6 300 Points Higher Roller Boost (5 Min) 7 275 Points 5 Pickaxes 8 350 Points 200 Dice Rolls 9 400 Points 7 Pickaxes 10 420 Points Gold Sticker Pack 11 400 Points 12 Pickaxes 12 700 Points Mega Heist Boost (20 Min) 13 800 Points Pink Sticker Pack 14 750 Points 15 Pickaxes 15 850 Points 420 Dice Rolls 16 900 Points 17 Pickaxes 17 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Points Cash 19 1,300 Points 650 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (25 Min) 21 1,800 Points 25 Pickaxes 22 2,000 Points Cash 23 2,300 Points 1,000 Dice Rolls 24 2,600 Points 30 Pickaxes 25 3,000 Points Cash 26 3,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 4,000 Points Cash 28 4,500 Points Cash Grab Boost (20 Min) 29 5,000 Points Cash 30 5,500 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls

When Does The Salsa Contest Event End?

The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest event will take place from 2 PM on May 4 to May 6, 2024. This gives fans 48 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible. This leaderboard event will run alongside the solo challenge Lucha Libra Loot.

How to Play Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards are earned via points collected by landing on Railroad tiles. The key to leveling fast in leaderboard challenges is by managing your dice roll modifier. When a Railroad tile is hit, players will engage in a Hiest or Shutdown, which awards points depending on the modifier applied to the dice roll before the minigame.

I like to keep my modifier set somewhere between 5-10. This ensures I am getting a good deal of points for every minigame, but without burning through rolls too quickly. Additionally, rolling at a lower modifier allows for more rolls, increasing the odds of landing on a Railroad tile.

Related: When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO is all about dice rolls, and you won’t get far without a decent stockpile. To earn free dice rolls, finish the daily Quick Wins, wrap up your sticker collections, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more