Monopoly GO Salsa Contest Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Laura Gray
Published: May 4, 2024 01:57 pm

The newest treasure minigame is in full swing and the Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards are perfect for grinding pickaxes. Here is everything to know about this leaderboard challenge, what rewards you can earn, and how to get playing.

All Monopoly GO Salsa Contest Rewards & Prizes

The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards include 30 milestone levels. By completing all milestone levels, players can earn cash, sticker packs, pickaxes, and up to 4,170 dice rolls. The pickaxes are the real prize for those looking to finish Nocturnal Treasures. Below are all the milestone rewards for Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
175 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
250 Points3 Pickaxes
3100 PointsCash
4175 Points100 Dice Rolls
5225 Points4 Pickaxes
6300 PointsHigher Roller Boost (5 Min)
7275 Points5 Pickaxes
8350 Points200 Dice Rolls
9400 Points7 Pickaxes
10420 PointsGold Sticker Pack
11400 Points12 Pickaxes
12700 PointsMega Heist Boost (20 Min)
13800 PointsPink Sticker Pack
14750 Points15 Pickaxes
15850 Points420 Dice Rolls
16900 Points17 Pickaxes
171,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
181,200 PointsCash
191,300 Points650 Dice Rolls
201,500 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (25 Min)
211,800 Points25 Pickaxes
222,000 PointsCash
232,300 Points1,000 Dice Rolls
242,600 Points30 Pickaxes
253,000 PointsCash
263,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
274,000 PointsCash
284,500 PointsCash Grab Boost (20 Min)
295,000 PointsCash
305,500 Points1,800 Dice Rolls

When Does The Salsa Contest Event End?

The Monopoly GO Salsa Contest event will take place from 2 PM on May 4 to May 6, 2024. This gives fans 48 hours to complete as many milestone levels as possible. This leaderboard event will run alongside the solo challenge Lucha Libra Loot.

How to Play Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Salsa Contest milestone rewards are earned via points collected by landing on Railroad tiles. The key to leveling fast in leaderboard challenges is by managing your dice roll modifier. When a Railroad tile is hit, players will engage in a Hiest or Shutdown, which awards points depending on the modifier applied to the dice roll before the minigame.

I like to keep my modifier set somewhere between 5-10. This ensures I am getting a good deal of points for every minigame, but without burning through rolls too quickly. Additionally, rolling at a lower modifier allows for more rolls, increasing the odds of landing on a Railroad tile.

Related: When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO is all about dice rolls, and you won’t get far without a decent stockpile. To earn free dice rolls, finish the daily Quick Wins, wrap up your sticker collections, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

