Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to reach for the sky now that the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Tournament is live. Let’s find out all of the available rewards and what we’ll need to do to get our hands on them all during this new event.

All Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off Rewards, Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the available rewards that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to earn them. Get ready to roll and get your hands on plenty of fantastic prizes.

Skyscraper Blast Off Level Skyscraper Blast Off Points Skyscraper Blast Off Rewards 1 55 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 250 Points 15-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 Points 175 Dice 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 Points 250 Dice 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points 20-Minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 Points 375 Dice 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points 500 Dice 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,500 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points 1,200 Dice

If you’re able to clear all of the tiers of the Tournament, you can earn a total of 3,440 Dice to add to your ever-increasing dice pool. If you’re still looking for more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page to get your hands on plenty of additional dice.

How to Get Points During the Skyscraper Blast Tournament

To earn points during the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Tournament, you’ll want to land on Railroad Spaces. After landing on a Railroad Space, you’ll either get a Shut Down or Bank Heist, with the following point values:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



Looking to get even more points? Make sure that you’re using multipliers — the higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive. If you’re using the x20 multiplier and earn a Bankrupt, you’ll get 320 Points rather than 16 points. It’s worth throwing a multiplier down when you’re doing these events. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of friends on your friends list, so you always have someone to try and rob.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

