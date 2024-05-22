Screenshot by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Find out how to get your hands on plenty of rewards during Skyscraper Blast Off.
It’s time to reach for the sky now that the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Tournament is live. Let’s find out all of the available rewards and what we’ll need to do to get our hands on them all during this new event.

All Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off Rewards, Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the available rewards that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Off Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to earn them. Get ready to roll and get your hands on plenty of fantastic prizes.

Skyscraper Blast Off LevelSkyscraper Blast Off PointsSkyscraper Blast Off Rewards
155 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsCash
7200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8250 Points15-Minute Mega Heist
9225 PointsPink Sticker Pack
10275 Points175 Dice
11300 PointsCash
12400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
13375 Points250 Dice
14425 PointsCash
15500 Points20-Minute Rent Frenzy
16600 Points375 Dice
17550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 PointsCash
19800 Points500 Dice
201,000 PointsCash
21900 PointsCash
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,500 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
241,800 PointsCash
252,000 Points1,200 Dice

If you’re able to clear all of the tiers of the Tournament, you can earn a total of 3,440 Dice to add to your ever-increasing dice pool. If you’re still looking for more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page to get your hands on plenty of additional dice.

How to Get Points During the Skyscraper Blast Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

To earn points during the Monopoly GO Skyscraper Blast Tournament, you’ll want to land on Railroad Spaces. After landing on a Railroad Space, you’ll either get a Shut Down or Bank Heist, with the following point values:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

Looking to get even more points? Make sure that you’re using multipliers — the higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll receive. If you’re using the x20 multiplier and earn a Bankrupt, you’ll get 320 Points rather than 16 points. It’s worth throwing a multiplier down when you’re doing these events. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of friends on your friends list, so you always have someone to try and rob.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

