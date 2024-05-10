Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Rewards, Milestones, & Tips, Listed

Get ready to chop your way through the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, because there are a ton of great milestone rewards to win while the contest is going.

In this comprehensive guide, we’re going to break down exactly what milestone rewards you can get for the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, as well as our best strategy for winning.

All Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the available rewards that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, but be quick — you never know who may take first place in this kind of event. Since this is a tournament, you’ll need to be quick with your rolls and hope that the RNG Gods treat you well, so you can claim every reward available.

Slice & Dice Level Slice & Dice Points Slice & Dice Rewards 1 50 Points 35 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack (1 Star) 3 80 Points 7 Peg-E Tokens 4 120 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 140 Points 15 Peg-E Tokens 6 150 Points 100 Dice 7 130 Points 17 Peg-E Tokens 8 160 Points Orange Sticker Pack (2 Star) 9 180 Points 150 Dice 10 200 Points 25 Peg-E Tokens 11 250 Points Pink Sticker Pack (3 Star) 12 225 Points 175 Dice 13 275 Points 30 Peg-E Tokens 14 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack (4 Star) 15 400 Points 275 Dice 16 375 Points Cash 17 425 Points 40 Peg-E Tokens 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points 400 Dice 20 650 Points 25-Minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack (4 Star) 22 700 Points 50 Peg-E Tokens 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 675 Dice 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,300 Points 100 Peg-E Tokens 27 1,500 Points Cash 28 1,600 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,300 Dice

How To Earn Points in Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Tournament

If you’re hoping to rack up plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, you’ll want to land on Railroads as often as the game will allow. You’ll earn a variety of points depending what happens when you land on these particular spaces. Here are their values:

Shut Down Blocked Shut Down – 2 Points Successful Shut Down – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small Bank Heist – 4 Points Large Bank Heist – 6 Points Bankrupt Bank Heist – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



The number of points you’ll earn will also be multiplied by the Dice Multiplier you’re currently using, so an x20 Roll will net you x20 the reward, for example. If you’ve got plenty of Dice lying around, now is the time to use them. If you need more, we have plenty of free Dice links available for you to redeem.

Best Strategy For Getting More Points During the Slice & Dice Tournament

If you’re hoping to take home first place in the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, you’ll need to keep on rolling. The competition is going to be stiff, especially when it comes to tournaments, so we have some tips and tricks to help you win.

Use Multipliers Wisely

The higher the multiplier you use, the more points you’ll receive. If you’ve got a lot of dice, now is the time to start using them. If you’re hoping to get all of the rewards possible, use a solid multiplier like the x10 or x20, as you’ll still earn plenty of points while not burning through all of your dice.

Consider Sitting A Tournament or Two Out

This may sound counterproductive, but Monopoly GO will place you in brackets on how well you do in a tournament. If you find that you’re struggling to get into the Top 10, consider sitting out of the next Tournament or two, as this will drop your bracket down to a lower one, making it easier to dominate the next challenge.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Slice & Dice tournament in Monopoly GO. Make sure you know how to add friends so you can get some extra dice before this event starts up.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

