Monopoly Go. But how do you sign out?
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Rewards, Milestones, & Tips, Listed

Get ready to slice & dice the competition with this guide.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 10, 2024 01:55 pm

Get ready to chop your way through the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, because there are a ton of great milestone rewards to win while the contest is going.

Recommended Videos

In this comprehensive guide, we’re going to break down exactly what milestone rewards you can get for the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, as well as our best strategy for winning.

All Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Rewards – Listed

monopoly go friends

Below, you’ll find a list of all the available rewards that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, but be quick — you never know who may take first place in this kind of event. Since this is a tournament, you’ll need to be quick with your rolls and hope that the RNG Gods treat you well, so you can claim every reward available.

Related: Is Monopoly GO Down, Having Server Issues, or Other Problems?

Slice & Dice LevelSlice & Dice PointsSlice & Dice Rewards
150 Points35 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack (1 Star)
380 Points7 Peg-E Tokens
4120 Points5-Minute High Roller
5140 Points15 Peg-E Tokens
6150 Points100 Dice
7130 Points17 Peg-E Tokens
8160 PointsOrange Sticker Pack (2 Star)
9180 Points150 Dice
10200 Points25 Peg-E Tokens
11250 PointsPink Sticker Pack (3 Star)
12225 Points175 Dice
13275 Points30 Peg-E Tokens
14300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack (4 Star)
15400 Points275 Dice
16375 PointsCash
17425 Points40 Peg-E Tokens
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points400 Dice
20650 Points25-Minute Rent Frenzy
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack (4 Star)
22700 Points50 Peg-E Tokens
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points675 Dice
25900 PointsCash
261,300 Points100 Peg-E Tokens
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice

How To Earn Points in Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Tournament

If you’re hoping to rack up plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, you’ll want to land on Railroads as often as the game will allow. You’ll earn a variety of points depending what happens when you land on these particular spaces. Here are their values:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked Shut Down – 2 Points
    • Successful Shut Down – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small Bank Heist – 4 Points
    • Large Bank Heist – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt Bank Heist – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

The number of points you’ll earn will also be multiplied by the Dice Multiplier you’re currently using, so an x20 Roll will net you x20 the reward, for example. If you’ve got plenty of Dice lying around, now is the time to use them. If you need more, we have plenty of free Dice links available for you to redeem.

Best Strategy For Getting More Points During the Slice & Dice Tournament

If you’re hoping to take home first place in the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, you’ll need to keep on rolling. The competition is going to be stiff, especially when it comes to tournaments, so we have some tips and tricks to help you win.

Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

Use Multipliers Wisely

The higher the multiplier you use, the more points you’ll receive. If you’ve got a lot of dice, now is the time to start using them. If you’re hoping to get all of the rewards possible, use a solid multiplier like the x10 or x20, as you’ll still earn plenty of points while not burning through all of your dice.

Consider Sitting A Tournament or Two Out

This may sound counterproductive, but Monopoly GO will place you in brackets on how well you do in a tournament. If you find that you’re struggling to get into the Top 10, consider sitting out of the next Tournament or two, as this will drop your bracket down to a lower one, making it easier to dominate the next challenge.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Slice & Dice tournament in Monopoly GO. Make sure you know how to add friends so you can get some extra dice before this event starts up.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Reagents in Hades 2 And How to Get Them
Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe standing in front of a cauldron, an incantation in progress
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Reagents in Hades 2 And How to Get Them
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 10, 2024
Read Article How to Pause the Game Against Chronos in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Pause the Game Against Chronos in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 10, 2024
Read Article How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Reagents in Hades 2 And How to Get Them
Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe standing in front of a cauldron, an incantation in progress
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Reagents in Hades 2 And How to Get Them
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 10, 2024
Read Article How to Pause the Game Against Chronos in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Pause the Game Against Chronos in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 10, 2024
Read Article How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 10, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.