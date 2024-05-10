Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Rewards, Milestones, & Tips, Listed

Get ready to chop your way through the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, because there are a ton of great milestone rewards to win while the contest is going.
In this comprehensive guide, we’re going to break down exactly what milestone rewards you can get for the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, as well as our best strategy for winning.
All Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find a list of all the available rewards that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, but be quick — you never know who may take first place in this kind of event. Since this is a tournament, you’ll need to be quick with your rolls and hope that the RNG Gods treat you well, so you can claim every reward available.
|Slice & Dice Level
|Slice & Dice Points
|Slice & Dice Rewards
|1
|50 Points
|35 Dice
|2
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack (1 Star)
|3
|80 Points
|7 Peg-E Tokens
|4
|120 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|5
|140 Points
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|6
|150 Points
|100 Dice
|7
|130 Points
|17 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|160 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack (2 Star)
|9
|180 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|200 Points
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|
|11
|250 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack (3 Star)
|12
|225 Points
|175 Dice
|13
|275 Points
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack (4 Star)
|15
|400 Points
|275 Dice
|16
|375 Points
|Cash
|17
|425 Points
|40 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|500 Points
|Cash
|19
|600 Points
|400 Dice
|20
|650 Points
|25-Minute Rent Frenzy
|
|21
|550 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack (4 Star)
|22
|700 Points
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|800 Points
|Cash
|24
|1,000 Points
|675 Dice
|25
|900 Points
|Cash
|26
|1,300 Points
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|27
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|28
|1,600 Points
|15-Minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|30
|2,000 Points
|1,300 Dice
How To Earn Points in Monopoly GO Slice & Dice Tournament
If you’re hoping to rack up plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, you’ll want to land on Railroads as often as the game will allow. You’ll earn a variety of points depending what happens when you land on these particular spaces. Here are their values:
- Shut Down
- Blocked Shut Down – 2 Points
- Successful Shut Down – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small Bank Heist – 4 Points
- Large Bank Heist – 6 Points
- Bankrupt Bank Heist – 8 Points
- Mega Heist – 12 Points
The number of points you’ll earn will also be multiplied by the Dice Multiplier you’re currently using, so an x20 Roll will net you x20 the reward, for example. If you’ve got plenty of Dice lying around, now is the time to use them. If you need more, we have plenty of free Dice links available for you to redeem.
Best Strategy For Getting More Points During the Slice & Dice Tournament
If you’re hoping to take home first place in the Monopoly GO Slice & Dice tournament, you’ll need to keep on rolling. The competition is going to be stiff, especially when it comes to tournaments, so we have some tips and tricks to help you win.
Use Multipliers Wisely
The higher the multiplier you use, the more points you’ll receive. If you’ve got a lot of dice, now is the time to start using them. If you’re hoping to get all of the rewards possible, use a solid multiplier like the x10 or x20, as you’ll still earn plenty of points while not burning through all of your dice.
Consider Sitting A Tournament or Two Out
This may sound counterproductive, but Monopoly GO will place you in brackets on how well you do in a tournament. If you find that you’re struggling to get into the Top 10, consider sitting out of the next Tournament or two, as this will drop your bracket down to a lower one, making it easier to dominate the next challenge.
And that’s everything you need to know about the Slice & Dice tournament in Monopoly GO. Make sure you know how to add friends so you can get some extra dice before this event starts up.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.