Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Reveals Secret Weight Loss as Part of ‘Social Experiment’

Nikocado Avocado has returned to his main YouTube channel with an entirely new look after a six-month break in uploads in a new video titled “Two Steps Ahead.”

Over his decade-long YouTube career, Nikocado Avocado (real name Nicholas Perry) has become infamous for his mukbang content, eating large amounts of food and often having emotional breakdowns on camera. This includes videos filmed with his husband, Orlin Home, where the two have heated arguments while eating together. Due to the melodramatic nature of some of his content, speculation around its authenticity has been around for years.

Nikokado Avocado’s last second channel video before return, ‘WHY WE CAN’T BREAK UP • SPICY CHEESY FIRE NOODLES • Mukbang & Recipe’

Now it appears the skepticism was warranted because Nikocado Avocado has been secretly trolling the internet.

In a new video uploaded on September 6th, Nikocado conceals his face with a giant panda mask and explains his “social experiment.” He allowed the internet to create “stories” about him, as a commentary on how removed his audience and “haters” are from the real Nicholas, passing judgment and weight-shaming him. “Today, I woke up from a very long dream,” he tells his audience. “I also woke up having lost 250lbs off of my body. Yet just yesterday, people were calling me fat, and sick.”

His intent to shock the public was a success – “Two Steps Ahead” has amassed more than thirty million views over the past weekend and received coverage across the internet as fans and spectators discuss the logistics of Nikocado losing such a large amount of weight in a relatively small time period.

One comment with one hundred thousand likes states, “The fact he was able to keep this entirely private, with no one in the world telling his secret, while actively creating rumours of heart attacks and failed weight loss is so complex I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

Nikocado Avocado keeps his answers close to his chest in this 25-minute mukbang video. After his cryptic introduction, he returns to his normal content, sharing a large bowl of spicy black bean noodles with his pet parrot, Mr. Noodle.

In a follow-up video on his second channel Nikocado Avocado 2, he reveals he hasn’’t recorded a video in two years, confirming that the numerous videos uploaded on both his main and second channel in this time were pre-recorded as he secretly embarked on his weight loss journey, shaving his head so he wouldn’t be recognized in public.

Nikocado encourages viewers to subscribe to his second channel and hints at a new video coming up in a “couple of days” where curious fans may possibly hear more about his private past two years.

