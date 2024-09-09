Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot of Nikokado Avacado's 'Two Steps Ahead' YouTube video
Category:
News

Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Reveals Secret Weight Loss as Part of ‘Social Experiment’

Image of Ore Adeyoola
Ore Adeyoola
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 10:36 am

Nikocado Avocado has returned to his main YouTube channel with an entirely new look after a six-month break in uploads in a new video titled “Two Steps Ahead.”

Recommended Videos

Over his decade-long YouTube career, Nikocado Avocado (real name Nicholas Perry) has become infamous for his mukbang content, eating large amounts of food and often having emotional breakdowns on camera. This includes videos filmed with his husband, Orlin Home, where the two have heated arguments while eating together. Due to the melodramatic nature of some of his content, speculation around its authenticity has been around for years.

Nikokado Avocado 'WHY WE CAN'T BREAK UP • SPICY CHEESY FIRE NOODLES • Mukbang & Recipe' video screenshot
Nikokado Avocado’s last second channel video before return, ‘WHY WE CAN’T BREAK UP • SPICY CHEESY FIRE NOODLES • Mukbang & Recipe’

Now it appears the skepticism was warranted because Nikocado Avocado has been secretly trolling the internet.

In a new video uploaded on September 6th, Nikocado conceals his face with a giant panda mask and explains his “social experiment.” He allowed the internet to create “stories” about him, as a commentary on how removed his audience and “haters” are from the real Nicholas, passing judgment and weight-shaming him. “Today, I woke up from a very long dream,” he tells his audience. “I also woke up having lost 250lbs off of my body. Yet just yesterday, people were calling me fat, and sick.”

His intent to shock the public was a success – “Two Steps Ahead” has amassed more than thirty million views over the past weekend and received coverage across the internet as fans and spectators discuss the logistics of Nikocado losing such a large amount of weight in a relatively small time period. 

Related: Dr Disrespect Calls Out Twitch, Tries To Prove Innocence in Return Stream

One comment with one hundred thousand likes states, “The fact he was able to keep this entirely private, with no one in the world telling his secret, while actively creating rumours of heart attacks and failed weight loss is so complex I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

Nikocado Avocado keeps his answers close to his chest in this 25-minute mukbang video. After his cryptic introduction, he returns to his normal content, sharing a large bowl of spicy black bean noodles with his pet parrot, Mr. Noodle.

In a follow-up video on his second channel Nikocado Avocado 2, he reveals he hasn’’t recorded a video in two years, confirming that the numerous videos uploaded on both his main and second channel in this time were pre-recorded as he secretly embarked on his weight loss journey, shaving his head so he wouldn’t be recognized in public. 

Nikocado encourages viewers to subscribe to his second channel and hints at a new video coming up in a “couple of days” where curious fans may possibly hear more about his private past two years. 

Post Tag:
YouTube
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ore Adeyoola
Ore Adeyoola
Ore is a Freelance Weekend Writer for The Escapist. She developed an interest in entertainment journalism in 2022 whilst working on her Media Studies degree and started writing for G.URL magazine, creating a culture radio miniseries with BBC Norfolk and writing reviews and opinion pieces for her Substack. When she’s not working on her Master’s in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism, you can find her either at her local movie theater or playing visual novels and story-rich RPGs.