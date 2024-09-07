Dr Disrespect Calls Out Twitch, Tries To Prove Innocence in Return Stream

Dr Disrespect returned to the streaming world and attempted to tell his side of the story after being banned from Twitch for allegedly sending inappropriate DMs to a minor in 2017, an allegation he previously admitted was true.

In June 2024, four years after Dr Disrepect (real name Guy Beahm) was permanently banned from Twitch for undisclosed violations of community guidelines, former Twitch employees claimed Dr Disrepect used the site’s Whispers feature to send explicit messages to an underaged individual. Shortly after, Dr Disrepect confessed the allegations were true in a since-deleted Tweet where he described the messages as “inappropriate.” The confession resulted in Dr Disrespect losing several business partnerships, which included YouTube demonetizing and suspending his channel from its Partner Program.

On September 5, Dr Disrespect returned to YouTube on a live stream titled “THE TRUTH.” During the stream, Dr Disrespect called out former Twitch employee Cody Conners, claiming the latter never had first-hand knowledge of the incident that got Dr Disrspect banned. “Cody Conners, ex-Twitch employee, wasn’t even involved in leaking Twitch’s reported reason. Years later. Cody, why do this?” Dr Disrepect said. “What was the point? This was settled professionally. And you, knowing how black and white the internet is, you decided, you f**king rat, you reported the f**king reason Twitch banned me.”

Dr Disrepect then attempted to clarify the nature of communications with the underaged individual: “I never intended to meet this user, ever. We never made plans to meet at TwitchCon and [sic] anywhere else. We never met in person, ever,” he said (transcript via Dexerto). “Your bullsh*t accusations gave courage for other Twitch employees to make sh*t up, as well. I suspect you all planned and coordinated this attack. Twitch’s trust and safety team, internally, admitted that the whisper messages were not sexting. [We] never exchanged graphic texts and images.”

Dr Disrespect also claimed his former Twitch partner manager had a “grudge” against him and urged the underaged individual to report the DMs against their wishes. Although Dr Disrespect claimed no issue was found, the former Twitch partner manager allegedly sent the report to “Trust and Safety at Twitch, Twitch legal, and others within the company” (via Forbes) with “out of context screenshots” that eventually resulted in his Twitch ban. Regarding his YouTube status, Dr Disrespect noted that he plans to reapply for his YouTube Partnership on September 25.

Dr Disrespect noted there was “more to disclose” but said he wasn’t going to continue discussing the issue for the time being. While the live chat messages on his stream were largely supportive, whether his latest explanation for the allegations changes the minds of others or reverses his business misfortunes is unclear.

