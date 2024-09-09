Netflix’s The Perfect Couple begins with a murder and throws suspect after suspect at you. But who really did it? And what happened to the rest of the characters? Here’s Netflix’s The Perfect Couple ending explained.

Who Killed Merrit in The Perfect Couple?

Abby, Amelia’s future sister-in-law, killed Merritt in The Perfect Couple. Why? Despite what Isabel said about the female murderers’ motives, Abby killed Merritt over money. The way the Winbury family’s finances were set up, the children received their trust funds when the youngest child reached 18.

That was just around the corner for Will, but since Merritt was pregnant with Tag’s child (they were having an affair), if she’d given birth, she’d have effectively reset the clock. Thomas, Will, and Benji would all have had to wait another 18 years. I can’t confirm whether that kind of arrangement is common in real life, but it was enough to spur Abby into murderous action.

How Was Merrit Killed, and How Was Her Murderer Caught?

Amelia’s mother had obtained three barbiturate pills for euthanasia purposes, and Abby used one of those to make Merritt woozy. She suggested they go for a swim, and as soon as she was deep enough, she drowned Merritt. The police discovered her crime in part because Abby was seen washing the glass she used. She was then arrested.

What Else Happened in The Perfect Couple’s Ending?

We don’t find out whether Abby was successfully prosecuted, but The Perfect Couple’s finale does reveal the fates of some of the characters.

Will and Chloe, daughter of police chief Dan Carter, end up as friends, possibly more. Her father has presumably forgiven him for taking his daughter out on the ocean. As for the chief, you can assume solving the case earned him and Detective Nikki Henry some serious kudos.

Amelia doesn’t choose between Benji and Shooter and instead goes back to being a zookeeper in London, deciding she needs to get back in touch with that version of herself. Isabel is furious that Thomas implicated her in his police interview, so his affair with her may well have ended.

We don’t find out the status of Tag and Greer’s relationship, but Greer says she’s going to take time out to write it in the city. It doesn’t mean they’re breaking up, but it seems they’re both taking a good, long look at their relationship. Tag is still smoking weed, persuading housekeeper Gosia to join him in a toke.

The final scene is of Greer tracking Amelia down in London, at the zoo she works at. Friendlier than she’s ever been, she tells Amelia that she’s written a book about her and would like her approval.

And that’s Netflix’s The Perfect Couple ending explained. If you want to know who plays who, here’s the major cast and all actors for The Perfect Couple.

The Perfect Couple is available to watch now.

