Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Perfect Couple, with the cast standing near police tape.
Category:
Movies & TV

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple Ending Explained

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 05:19 pm

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple begins with a murder and throws suspect after suspect at you. But who really did it? And what happened to the rest of the characters? Here’s Netflix’s The Perfect Couple ending explained.

Recommended Videos

Who Killed Merrit in The Perfect Couple?

Abby, Amelia’s future sister-in-law, killed Merritt in The Perfect Couple. Why? Despite what Isabel said about the female murderers’ motives, Abby killed Merritt over money. The way the Winbury family’s finances were set up, the children received their trust funds when the youngest child reached 18.

That was just around the corner for Will, but since Merritt was pregnant with Tag’s child (they were having an affair), if she’d given birth, she’d have effectively reset the clock. Thomas, Will, and Benji would all have had to wait another 18 years. I can’t confirm whether that kind of arrangement is common in real life, but it was enough to spur Abby into murderous action.

How Was Merrit Killed, and How Was Her Murderer Caught?

Amelia’s mother had obtained three barbiturate pills for euthanasia purposes, and Abby used one of those to make Merritt woozy. She suggested they go for a swim, and as soon as she was deep enough, she drowned Merritt. The police discovered her crime in part because Abby was seen washing the glass she used. She was then arrested.

Related:

What Else Happened in The Perfect Couple’s Ending?

We don’t find out whether Abby was successfully prosecuted, but The Perfect Couple’s finale does reveal the fates of some of the characters.

Will and Chloe, daughter of police chief Dan Carter, end up as friends, possibly more. Her father has presumably forgiven him for taking his daughter out on the ocean. As for the chief, you can assume solving the case earned him and Detective Nikki Henry some serious kudos.

Amelia doesn’t choose between Benji and Shooter and instead goes back to being a zookeeper in London, deciding she needs to get back in touch with that version of herself. Isabel is furious that Thomas implicated her in his police interview, so his affair with her may well have ended.

We don’t find out the status of Tag and Greer’s relationship, but Greer says she’s going to take time out to write it in the city. It doesn’t mean they’re breaking up, but it seems they’re both taking a good, long look at their relationship. Tag is still smoking weed, persuading housekeeper Gosia to join him in a toke.

The final scene is of Greer tracking Amelia down in London, at the zoo she works at. Friendlier than she’s ever been, she tells Amelia that she’s written a book about her and would like her approval.

And that’s Netflix’s The Perfect Couple ending explained. If you want to know who plays who, here’s the major cast and all actors for The Perfect Couple.

The Perfect Couple is available to watch now.

Post Tag:
The Perfect Couple
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter